Taiwanese diabolo coach arrested for allegedly recruiting soldiers to spy for China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A diabolo coach and four others have been arrested for allegedly recruiting soldiers to serve as spies and attempting to gather military intelligence for China.

A diabolo coach identified as Lu Chi-hsien (魯紀賢), who previously won the Taiwan Diabolo Championship, is suspected of being involved in activities that threatened national security since April of last year, reported UDN. He reportedly made contacts through retired soldiers, pawnshops, and underground moneylenders to approach and recruit former military personnel who had previously served in the military.

Lu is said to have developed an organization to conduct espionage. On Wednesday, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office initiated an investigation for breaking the National Security Act (國家安全法) and directed the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau and New Taipei City police to conduct searches of 25 locations, including six military units, and question seven suspects, including Lu, plus interview 11 witnesses.

It was determined that Lu and four other individuals had committed serious crimes under the National Security Act. As there were concerns about collusion, destruction of evidence, and the possibility of flight, the prosecution early on Thursday morning (July 20) obtained court permission to hold the five suspects incommunicado.

In addition, the prosecution ordered another defendant surnamed Kuo (郭) to post bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,400).

Lu previously used his position as executive director of the Republic of China Diabolo Federation in 2018 to falsely claim that he intended to go overseas for exchanges and participate in bogus international diabolo championships, reported Tai Sounds. Under the guise of these activities, he swindled donors out of over NT$10 million and in 2021 was sentenced to four years and 10 months plus another eight months in prison for two counts of fraud by a Taipei District Court. However, the case is still under appeal.

Diabolo, according to Wikimedia is a "juggling or circus prop consisting of an axle and two cups or discs derived from the Chinese yo-yo. This object is spun using a string attached to two hand sticks."