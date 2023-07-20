Alexa
Kitchen Tableware Market Sales to Expand at Remarkable 7.2% CAGR; Market.us Study

Tableware plays a crucial role in enhancing the dining experience and adding an aesthetic appeal to the presentation of meals. The kitchen tableware market encompasses a wide range of products, including dinnerware, flatware, glassware, serveware and more.

The global kitchen tableware market is expected to reach USD 130.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for personalized and customized tableware, the rising adoption of sustainable tableware, and the growing popularity of online retail.

The kitchen tableware market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and the rising demand for aesthetically appealing dining experiences. The market is characterized by a wide range of products available in different materials, designs, and styles to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Key Takeaways

  • The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for kitchen tableware, followed by North America and Europe.
  • The ceramic tableware segment is the largest market for kitchen tableware, followed by the glass tableware and plastic tableware segments.
  • The household segment is the largest market for kitchen tableware, followed by the commercial segment.

Emerging Trends

The kitchen tableware market is influenced by emerging trends that shape consumer preferences and product development. Some of the notable trends include:

  • Minimalist Designs: Clean lines, simple shapes, and neutral colors are in vogue, reflecting a preference for understated elegance.
  • Mix-and-Match: Many consumers enjoy combining different tableware patterns, colors, and textures to create eclectic table settings.
  • Artisanal and Handcrafted: Handmade and artisanal tableware products are gaining popularity as they offer a unique and personalized touch.
  • Geometric Patterns: Geometric designs, such as chevrons, hexagons, and geometric motifs, add a modern and contemporary flair to table settings.
  • Retro and Vintage Revival: Nostalgic designs inspired by the past, such as retro floral prints and vintage-inspired ceramics, have made a comeback.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market

The largest market for kitchen tableware is the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe. The fastest-growing market for kitchen tableware is the Latin America region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing demand for personalized and customized tableware
  • Rising adoption of sustainable tableware
  • The growing popularity of online retail
  • Technological advancements in kitchen tableware
  • Increasing focus on health and wellness

Restraints

  • High cost of kitchen tableware
  • Lack of awareness about the benefits of kitchen tableware

Challenges

  • Competition from counterfeit products
  • Trade wars

Key Market Segments

Type

  • Cups
  • Chopsticks
  • Plates
  • Bowls
  • Forks
  • Knifes
  • Spoons
  • Others

Application

  • Household
  • Commercial
  • Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

  • Noritake
  • Villeroy and Boch
  • Corelle
  • Wedgwood
  • Mikasa
  • Lenox
  • Royal Doulton
  • Royal Albert
  • Pfaltzgraff
  • Spode
  • Oneida
  • Denby Pottery Company

Recent developments

  • The launch of new kitchen tableware collections by major players
  • The development of new and innovative kitchen tableware technologies
  • The increasing investment in the kitchen tableware market

