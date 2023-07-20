Alexa
Wilkinson's goal gives New Zealand a 1-0 win over Norway in an emotional Women's World Cup opener

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/07/20 17:08
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in A...
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to beat Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup, just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.

A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway's team hotel and opened fire, killing two people. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout.

There was increased security at Eden Park stadium, where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was among those at the game.

After an opening ceremony that honored New Zealand's Indigenous heritage, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. Four people were wounded in the attack, including an police officer.

New Zealand got the nod to stage the first game, although co-host Australia's match against Ireland in Sydney started about an hour later.

The Football Ferns had played in five previous World Cups, but hadn't won a match.

