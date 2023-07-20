China sends 22 military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said early Thursday morning (July 20) that it had detected an additional 22 Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan since its report earlier the same day.

At 9 a.m., the MND said that 10 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked in Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (July 19) and 6 a.m. on Thursday. Of the PLA aircraft, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was detected in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while another Harbin Z-9 was tracked in the southeast sector.

At 2:20 p.m., the MND posted an update saying that since 7 a.m., 22 additional PLAAF planes and seven more PLAN ships had been detected around Taiwan. The aircraft types include Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, Shenyang J-16 combat jets, Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, Xian H-6 bombers, Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning aircraft, and carrier-based helicopters.

Of these aircraft, 13 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest ADIZ. The aircraft conducted long-range aerial reconnaissance training in coordination with Chinese long-range naval vessels in Taiwan's southeast ADIZ.

In addition, the MND said that seven PLAN naval ships were deployed to carry out joint combat readiness patrols with Chinese military aircraft. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

China has dispatched 306 military aircraft and 132 naval ships around Taiwan so far in July.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."