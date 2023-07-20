Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan reports surge in exports to Thailand, India

Exports to New Southbound Policy countries declined overall

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/20 16:21
Taiwan's exports to Thailand and India went against the trend to grow during the first half of 2023. (Facebook, Delta Electronics Thailand photo)

Taiwan's exports to Thailand and India went against the trend to grow during the first half of 2023. (Facebook, Delta Electronics Thailand photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although Taiwan’s overall exports declined by 18.1% during the first half of 2023, adjustments in international supply chains resulted in a surge of exports to Thailand and India, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Thursday (July 20).

Exports to the 18 New Southbound Policy countries, which include Thailand and India, fell by 17.1%, but exports to Thailand rose by 16% and to India by 12.4%, the Liberty Times reported. Information technology products and electronic parts were mostly responsible for the increase.

The New Southbound Policy countries accounted for 20% of Taiwan’s exports in the Jan.-June period, totaling US$41.4 billion (NT$1.28 trillion). Exports to Bangladesh fell by more than half compared to the same period last year, while Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines recorded declines of 30%.

The MOF said the rise in exports to US$4.4 billion for Thailand and US$3 billion for India made records. Despite global inflation fears, interest rate hikes, the war in Ukraine, and tension between China and the United States, the second half of 2023 would see exports improve due to factors including demand for new technology products, the MOF said.
exports
New Southbound Policy
Thailand
India
Ministry of Finance
MOF

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian state of Karnataka welcomes Taiwan’s Foxconn to set up iPhone parts factory
Indian state of Karnataka welcomes Taiwan’s Foxconn to set up iPhone parts factory
2023/07/18 14:18
Tainan signs agreement with Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture
Tainan signs agreement with Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture
2023/07/18 10:00
Taiwan launches rice exports to Dubai
Taiwan launches rice exports to Dubai
2023/07/15 16:50
Thai pro-democracy candidate fails to secure parliamentary majority
Thai pro-democracy candidate fails to secure parliamentary majority
2023/07/14 13:41
Taiwan exports slump 23.4% in June
Taiwan exports slump 23.4% in June
2023/07/07 17:31