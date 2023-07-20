Taiwan craving AI talent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As AI has become the latest buzzword, Taiwan finds itself hungry for more talent specializing in the field, according to data from a major job bank.

AI-related job vacancies have surpassed 26,000 in 104 job bank listings, said the major employment agency in Taiwan. Among the openings, 60% are related to IT, software, and semiconductor industries, 20% in manufacturing, and 10% in retail, accounting, and other sectors.

Not only AI engineers and programmers are in hot demand, as the list includes marketing specialists, graphic designers, market analyzers, and other experts equipped with AI skills and know-how, reckoned Lee Kuei-lin (李魁林), the company’s chief data officer.

For example, the ability to use applications such as ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion is considered a plus. AI skills could help boost job seekers’ starting salaries by 10%, UDN quoted Lee as saying.

The release of the report comes as Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), CEO of U.S. semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), is visiting Taiwan on a week-long trip for supply chain networking. Promoting a newly-launched AI-built-in processor on Wednesday (July 19), she said that AI will dominate the tech scene in the coming five years.

Her trip follows the visit of Taiwanese-born American Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), CEO of chipmaker Nvidia Corporation, in May, when he sparked heated discussions about artificial intelligence. Huang talked up the capability of AI to bring about industry rejuvenation and announced the company’s venture with the prestigious National Taiwan University.