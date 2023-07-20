India GPS Tracking Devices Market Predicted to Garner US$ 348.6 Mn by 2029 | CAGR of 14.1%

GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking devices have become an integral part of various industries and sectors, revolutionizing the way businesses operate. In India, the market for GPS tracking devices has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle thefts, fleet management requirements, and the need for enhanced safety and security measures. This article delves into the India GPS tracking devices market, exploring its current landscape, trends, applications, and future prospects.

The India GPS Tracking Devices Market is projected to be US$ 84.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 348.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

The India GPS tracking devices market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. The increasing adoption of GPS tracking devices across diverse industries, including transportation, logistics, and personal security, has been a key driver for this growth. Furthermore, the rising concerns regarding vehicle thefts and the need for efficient fleet management solutions have further fueled the demand for GPS tracking devices in the country.

Key Takeaways

The standalone GPS trackers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The fleet management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North India is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for fleet management

Personal safety

Asset tracking

Rising adoption of GPS tracking devices in the transportation and logistics industry

Largest and Fastest Growing Market

The largest market for GPS tracking devices in India is North India, followed by South India, East India, West India, and Central India. The fastest growing market for GPS tracking devices in India is East India.

Technological Advancements

The India GPS tracking devices market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. These advancements have led to the development of more compact, accurate, and feature-rich devices. Some notable advancements include:

Integration with mobile applications for seamless tracking

Integration with cloud-based platforms for data storage and analysis

Enhanced battery life and power-saving features

Improved accuracy and precision in location tracking

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancements in GPS tracking devices

Restraints

High cost of GPS tracking devices

Lack of awareness about the benefits of GPS tracking devices

Challenges

Integration of GPS tracking devices with existing systems

Lack of standardization in GPS tracking devices

Key Market Segments

Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

Application

Track Vehicles

Track Assets

Other Applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Garmin Ltd.

Teltonika

Propress Instrumentation & Solutions Private Limited

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.

Hastaka

SenSight Technologies Private Limited

Autocop India Pvt. Ltd.

Galvanic Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Shenzhen Dytech Technology Co.Ltd. (Dyegoo)

Shenzhen Coban Electronics co.Ltd.

Navi Technologies (Lamrod)

Trakbond

