India GPS Tracking Devices Market Predicted to Garner US$ 348.6 Mn by 2029 | CAGR of 14.1%

GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking devices have become an integral part of various industries and sectors, revolutionizing the way businesses operate. In India, the market for GPS tracking devices has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle thefts, fleet management requirements, and the need for enhanced safety and security measures. This article delves into the India GPS tracking devices market, exploring its current landscape, trends, applications, and future prospects.
The India GPS Tracking Devices Market is projected to be US$ 84.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 348.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.1%.
The India GPS tracking devices market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. The increasing adoption of GPS tracking devices across diverse industries, including transportation, logistics, and personal security, has been a key driver for this growth. Furthermore, the rising concerns regarding vehicle thefts and the need for efficient fleet management solutions have further fueled the demand for GPS tracking devices in the country.
Key Takeaways
- The standalone GPS trackers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- The fleet management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- North India is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Market Growth Factors
- Increasing demand for fleet management
Largest and Fastest Growing Market
The largest market for GPS tracking devices in India is North India, followed by South India, East India, West India, and Central India. The fastest growing market for GPS tracking devices in India is East India.
Technological Advancements
The India GPS tracking devices market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. These advancements have led to the development of more compact, accurate, and feature-rich devices. Some notable advancements include:
- Integration with mobile applications for seamless tracking
- Integration with cloud-based platforms for data storage and analysis
- Enhanced battery life and power-saving features
- Improved accuracy and precision in location tracking
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for fleet management
- Personal safety
- Asset tracking
- Rising adoption of GPS tracking devices in the transportation and logistics industry
- Technological advancements in GPS tracking devices
Restraints
- High cost of GPS tracking devices
- Lack of awareness about the benefits of GPS tracking devices
Challenges
- Integration of GPS tracking devices with existing systems
- Lack of standardization in GPS tracking devices
Key Market Segments
Type
- Standalone Tracker
- OBD Device
- Advance Tracker
Application
- Track Vehicles
- Track Assets
- Other Applications
Key Market Players included in the report:
- Garmin Ltd.
- Teltonika
- Propress Instrumentation & Solutions Private Limited
- Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.
- Hastaka
- SenSight Technologies Private Limited
- Autocop India Pvt. Ltd.
- Galvanic Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Dytech Technology Co.Ltd. (Dyegoo)
- Shenzhen Coban Electronics co.Ltd.
- Navi Technologies (Lamrod)
- Trakbond
