Mickey Huang makes lengthy Facebook post as career faces turmoil

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One month after standing accused of sexual harassment, Taiwanese TV host Mickey Huang (黃子佼) on Wednesday (July 19) posted a lengthy statement on Facebook with the words, "Don't forgive me, it's all my fault.”

When accusations were first revealed against Huang on June 19, he uploaded three videos to Facebook, saying he regretted breaking people's trust. On Wednesday, Huang made another Facebook post, this time containing 20,000 words.

Huang's career plummeted due to the controversy, which also affected his wife, actress Summer Meng (孟耿如), whose work came to a near standstill. Huang said the revelations of his past wrongdoing left him desperate and in despair, and he contemplated ending his life, leaving behind his wife and child.

On June 19, Huang's unstable mental state led to self-harm and an emergency hospitalization. He said that when he woke up that evening in Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, he asked his wife, "Why did you save me?" He had tubes inserted into his body and needed help urinating at the time.

Huang's mentor, veteran TV host Chang Hsiao-yen (張小燕), described him as "having a 50-year-old body but the emotions of a 5-year-old." Huang reportedly wanted to cut contact with his agency, makeup artist, and co-signed artists, saying, "How could they still want such a ruined me? How can I face people?"

Huang said that Chang helped his wife brainstorm ways forward to care for his team and recall in him a sense of responsibility. "I have always expected myself to be a perfect host, mentor, and husband. I know I need to pick myself up as long as it takes," he said.



Mickey Huang's first lengthy post after sexual harassment revelations. (Facebook, Mickey Huang post)