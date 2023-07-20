Alexa
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/20 13:08
A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

The winner can choose either $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.