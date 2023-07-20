All About The Craft: Brewlander Presents Singapore’s Largest Craft Beer Festival

The Brewnanza Fest by Brewlander kicks off its first ever edition from 3 to 6 August featuring over 100 unique brews from local and international breweries, a festival supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 July 2023 - Leading local craft brewery, Brewlander , is thrilled to present, Singapore's largest craft beer festival celebrating over 20 of the most innovative local and international craft breweries from America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom., festival goers can look forward to a curated selection of over 100 unique beers, and try never-before-seen brews by overseas breweries otherwise not accessible in Singapore, as well as new beers crafted specially for the festival.Targeted at all local and overseas craft beer aficionados, young adults, and millennials who are looking to explore craft beers or anyone down to have a good time over music, food, and drinks, Brewnanza Fest by Brewlander kicks off its inaugural edition in 2023, with yearly instalments to come.Proudly supported by Singapore Tourism Board, the goal is to be the gathering hub for craft beer lovers in the region as well as to grow and engage the community for all to have a smashing good time.Unveiling a glimpse into the extraordinary lineup at the Brewnanza Fest, we proudly showcase nine unparalleled and unique brews – including a selection of six limited-edition creations – lovingly crafted by Brewlander,and more.Beyond craft brews, expect delicious bites by renowned restaurants includingizakaya concept helmed by renowned Chef-Partner Willin Low;, whose world-famous burgers need no introduction; and Mexican-inspired comfort food by. The festival will also feature live music performances by critically acclaimed local bands and music collectives, such as Forest, in addition to masterclasses and special experiences."I'm humbled about how Brewlander started as Singapore's first gypsy brewer, and am proud to have grown to operate the largest craft brewing facility in South East Asia. Six years on, our goal remains the same – which is to expand people's mindsets and appreciation of Singapore beer and champion local craft brewing," saysDay passes and all access passes are priced between $35 to $99, and are now available for sale atTicket holders will also gain exclusive access to week-long partner bar activations, culminating at the weekend festival.Hashtag: #Brewlander

