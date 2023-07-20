Survey shows Asian Americans have more positive view of Taiwan than China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new poll by Pew Research Center showed that a majority of Asian Americans have a positive view of Taiwan, while most have a negative view of China.

On Thursday (July 19), Pew released the results of a survey conducted from July 5, 2022 to Jan. 27, 2023 on Asian American adults' view of their home country and other countries. Amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and China and growing concerns of a conflict between China and Taiwan, the poll sought to measure how this is impacting the sentiment toward these countries and others due to these geopolitical tensions.

The survey found 78% of Asian Americans have a favorable opinion of the U.S., of which 44% rated their views toward the country as very favorable. Respondents also had favorable opinions of Japan (68%), South Korea (62%), and Taiwan (56%).

Regarding Vietnam and the Philippines, 37% of Asian Americans have a positive view, about half say they have no view, and only around 10% say they have a negative view. As for perceptions of India, 33% of Asian Americans have a positive view, 41% have a neutral view, and 23% have a negative view.

In general, Asian Americans have a positive view of the country from which they trace their origin. Taiwanese Americans had the highest positive view of their "ancestral homeland" at 95%, followed by Japanese Americans at 92%.



(Pew Research Center website screenshot)

Majorities of Korean (86%), Indian (76%), Filipino (72%), and Vietnamese (59%) Americans also have a positive view of their home country.

However, Chinese Americans have a more mixed view of China. Only 41% said they had a positive view of China. Meanwhile, only 14% of Asian Americans view China favorably.

China had the lowest favorability rating of all the Asian countries polled, with India (23%), the Philippines (30%), and Vietnam (34%) also receiving low favorability levels.

According to the report, as tensions between Taiwan and China continue to escalate, it seems that Chinese Americans have far more positive views of Taiwan than China. Among Chinese American respondents, 62% had a positive view of Taiwan, while only 41% had a favorable opinion of China.

Chinese American views of China and Taiwan vary based on where they were born and how long they have been in the U.S., according to Pew. Foreign-born Chinese immigrants (45%) are more disposed than U.S.-born Chinese Americans (25%) to have a positive opinion of China.

Chinese immigrants (60%) were also slightly less likely than U.S.-born Chinese Americans (70%) to view Taiwan positively, although the majority were positive.

Overall, Asian Americans have a negative view of China. Only 19% of Filipino Americans have a positive view of China, followed by 10% of Indian Americans and 8% of Korean Americans, and 2% of Taiwanese Americans.