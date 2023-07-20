SK-II Invites You To ‘SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE’ To Celebrate World PITERA™ Month

Discover SK-II’s best-kept secrets and embark on a transformational journey towards Crystal Clear Skin* with SK-II’s biggest, never-seen-before exhibition of PITERA™

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 20 July 2023 - This World PITERA™ Month, global prestige skincare brand SK-II hands you the keys to a never-seen-before exhibitionto unlock its best-kept secrets behindFor decades, SK-II iconic and exclusive skincare ingredienthas transformed the skin of millions of women, including some of the world's most renowned ones. It has empowered women to choose their skin destinies. Yet, after many years, PITERA™ remains elusive to many. Until now.Following last year's global-scale, one-day celebration of PITERA™ at 'World PITERA™ Day' in Tokyo, Japan, SK-II is taking things to a whole new level by launchingexhibition as part of its, a month-long transformational journey powered byLocated in STANDBY, BA-TSU ART GALLERY in Tokyo, thewill holdwhich visitors can unlock by immersing themselves into multi-sensorial impactful artistic installations of PITERA™.Thewill be joined by some of the world's biggest names in beauty, featuringfrom SK-II's global celebrity ambassadors including Japanese actressaward-winning Chinese actressof global girl group TWICE and Chinese actresssharedHashtag: #SKII

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka Ayase, Tangwei, and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.



About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply into your skin delivering all goodness.

