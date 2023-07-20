Angels finish sweep of Yankees with 7-3 win, finishing New York's 1-5 trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the reeling New York Yankees 7-3 Wednesday to complete a series sweep.

The Halos swept a three-game series from the Yankees for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has won four of five to get back over .500 at 49-48.

Giancarlo Stanton and Franchy Cordero homered for the Yankees, who have lost four straight and nine of 11. New York hit .171 in going 1-5 at Colorado and Anaheim and is batting .218 since Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

Carlos Rodón (0-3) allowed six runs, four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. He didn’t endear himself to Yankees fans when he sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout with his team trailing 4-0 after the second inning. Making his 150th start, Rodón has a 7.36 ERA in his first three outings after signing a $162 million, six-year contract, his season delayed by a spring training injury.

Silseth (2-1) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander was used mainly out of the bullpen during his first big league stint this season, then went 2-1 in five starts for Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Angels needed to bring someone up for the series finale after Jaime Barria, who is usually the spot sixth starter, was used out of the bullpen during Sunday's 9-8 loss to Houston.

Shohei Ohtani drew the first of his four walks in the opening inning, and Ward homered to left on a low, inside curveball. Rengifo drove Rodón's fastball over the left-center field wall for a 4-0 lead in the second, and the Angels' got two more runs in the third on Mickey Moniak's RBI base hit and Eduardo Escobar's run-scoring grounder.

Stanton snapped an 0 for 16 skid with a solo shot in the sixth, and Kyle Higashioka added a RBI single. Oswald Peraza stranded the based loaded when he took a called third strike. He struck out four times, giving him seven in his last two games.

NOT AMUSED

Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout after he allowed a ground-rule RBI double to Ward in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: CF Harrison Bader left during the sixth inning after being hit by Jose Soriano’s pitch. ... LHP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain) will make a rehab start on Sunday. It is likely to be Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the RailRiders are at home. He threw 35 pitches in Anaheim on Monday.

Angels: LHP José Suarez (left shoulder strain) will make a rehab start on Sunday after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Tuesday in a Arizona Complex League game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Return home to begin a three-game series against Kansas City. RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-6, 4.31 ERA) will go on Friday.

Angels: RHP Ohtani (7-5, 3.50 ERA) takes the mound Friday for the start of a three-game series against Pittsburgh.

