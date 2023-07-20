Singapore Boosts Semiconductor Sector with $2 Billion Factory by Silicon Box

Silicon Box has launched the world's most advanced semiconductor factory in Singapore, positioning the country as a global leader in high-performance technology

The USD 2 billion cutting-edge semiconductor factory is expected to generate over 1000 jobs with upskilling programs to significantly boost the nation's GDP with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

ESG-conscious, this innovative approach betters current technology by reducing package sizes, improving electrical performance by over 50%, and lowering power consumption by more than 40%

Cost-savings without compromising on power as Silicon Box delivers exceptional results at lower cost and power consumption.

Benefit from the shortest interconnections, engineered using advanced sub-5-micron technology, ensuring quicker scaling of chiplet-based solutions.

Leverage the advantages of chiplets that allow larger systems to be built economically with optimised power consumption and higher performance.

Tap into Silicon Box's partnerships with industry leaders for next-generation chiplet-based solutions, demonstrating their credible expertise and readiness to meet market demands.

A reverse osmosis de-ionized (RO-DI) water filtration system that purifies NeWater for manufacturing processes.

A fully contained wastewater treatment facility enables 50% of post-manufacturing wastewater to be recycled and reused.

Multi-grid voltage systems and solar panels improve transmission lines' capacity and distribute power consumption more efficiently.

Energy-efficient window glass, blinds, and high-quality insulation reduce the energy required for cooling.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 July 2023 - Silicon Box, a Singapore-based cutting-edge semiconductor integration startup, launched its USD 2 billion advanced semiconductor manufacturing foundry to revolutionise the chip manufacturing sector, develop local capabilities, and boost Singapore's position as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Silicon Box is also looking to upskill and employ up to 1,200 highly skilled people with computer science, engineering, and design backgrounds.The 73,000 sqm Tampines factory launched today with EDB Chairman, Mr. Png Choon Boon, attending as guest of honor. Mr Png Cheong Boon and the three Silicon Box co-founders Dr. Han Byung Joon, CEO, Dr. Sehat Sutradja, Chairman of the board and Weili Dai."This new facility is well poised to solve the unique challenges for chiplet adoption, which is critical to meet market demands of emerging technologies. Our proprietary interconnection technology will not only shorten the design cycle of chips but also lower new device costs, reduce power consumption and enable faster time-to-market for industry partners like artificial intelligence, data centres, and electronic vehicles"In line with Singapore's goal to expand its manufacturing sector by 50% by 2030, this will further strengthen its appeal as a preferred destination for AI and semiconductor companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing supply chains amid growing geopolitical tensions. By embracing this new technology, Singapore aims to solidify its position as a global leader in high-performance technology and enhance its attractiveness to industry players.The establishment of this factory is poised to have a significant impact on Singapore's semiconductor sector. It is expected to boost the industry's growth and elevate the country's standing as a formidable player in the global market. This development will contribute to the nation's economic expansion and support Singapore's long-term vision of expanding its manufacturing base.With the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the factory will create over 1000 technologically advanced jobs while providing upskilling opportunities. This venture focuses on human capital spanning from entry-level to highly skilled engineering roles; the homegrown talent is vested in Silicon Box's vision as they commit to providing upskilling programs to keep the Singaporean workforce market-ready in disruptive technologies.This investment will bolster the nation's GDP and drive workforce development, ensuring Singapore remains at the forefront of technological innovation and manufacturing excellence."Singapore is home to a vibrant and sophisticated semiconductor industry, with a strong ecosystem of solution providers and partners. Silicon Box's decision to set up its first manufacturing and R&D facility in Singapore is a testament to our competitiveness as a critical global node for semiconductors and a vote of confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the sector in Singapore. We will continue strengthening our industry's competitiveness by developing a stronger talent pipeline, reducing the sector's carbon footprint, and deepening our semiconductor R&D capabilities" explainsSilicon Box offers design flexibility and exceptional electrical performance at a lower cost and power consumption with its proprietary fabrication method. They have developed the shortest interconnections using sub-5-micron technology, setting a new standard in semiconductor design cycles. This means the industry can efficiently scale chiplet-based solutions across the semiconductor value chain.Silicon Box's one-of-a-kind fabrication method increases design flexibility, providing better electrical performance.The benefits for chip designers result in double computing performance at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional approaches. For graphical processors and high-performance computing chips, costs can be reduced by up to four times. This is a new paradigm in the chip industry, where stakeholders can concentrate on enhancing the performance optimisation of these modular functional units.Simultaneously, Silicon Box's integration methods enable high-performance solutions with low power consumption, allowing collaborators to design and build for a more sustainable future.At its core, this cutting-edge offering is not only for manufacturers but retailers and consumers. The ripple effects extend beyond sheer dollars and cents, the predicted economic surge spans multiple sectors due to the interwoven nature of today's supply chains. This expansion in Asia marks more than widened industrial horizons; it preludes a shift to innovation-led growth brewing within Singapore's borders.Hashtag: #SiliconBox

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Silicon Box

Silicon Box is an advanced chiplet interconnection company specialising in cutting-edge semiconductor integration services. Founded in 2021 by Dr. BJ Han, Dr. Sehat Sutardja, and Ms. Weili Dai, the Singapore company is capable of collaborating on everything from initial design to final manufacturing of chiplets through its established relationships with best-in-class partners, has a track record of customer success and proprietary technology. Its state-of-art facility in Singapore provides advanced interconnection capabilities and demonstrates leadership in innovation at this critical epoch of semiconductor manufacturing technology. To learn more about Silicon Box, visit www.silicon-box.com/