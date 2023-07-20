Verlander goes 8 innings and Baty homers to lead the Mets to a 5-1 victory over the White Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched eight vintage innings and rookie Brett Baty homered during an impressive all-around game as the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Baty contributed an RBI groundout during a four-run fourth and turned in a couple of fine defensive plays at third base. Running on a full-count pitch, he also scored from first base on Brandon Nimmo's two-out double.

Fellow rookie Francisco Álvarez grounded an RBI single in the fourth, and Luis Guillorme added a sacrifice fly. New York has won three straight following a four-game skid, and nine of 13 overall.

The 40-year-old Verlander (4-5) gave up three hits on 100 pitches for his 248th win. He struck out seven and walked one.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner needed only 59 pitches to get through six innings. He permitted just one baserunner — Andrew Benintendi's leadoff single in the fourth — before All-Star slugger Luis Robert Jr. homered with one out in the seventh.

It took 30 pitches for Verlander to navigate that inning, but he breezed through a 1-2-3 eighth and Adam Ottavino tossed a perfect ninth to finish a game that lasted just 2 hours, 6 minutes.

Baty homered to center field off starter Touki Toussaint (0-3) leading off the third. It was the seventh homer of the season for Baty, who has connected in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Toussaint gave up five runs and four hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Liam Hendriks (elbow inflammation) and RHP Mike Clevinger (biceps inflammation) faced hitters from the Citi Field mound in a simulated game. Hendriks threw 17 pitches and Clevinger made 45. ... 1B Andrew Vaughn sat out after fouling a ball off his foot Tuesday night. He was available to pinch hit, manager Pedro Grifol said. ... OF Eloy Jiménez (left groin) sat out again but was available off the bench. He is expected to start Thursday afternoon. Jiménez exited Sunday’s game at Atlanta in the first inning. ... 3B Yoán Moncada (back) could need another four to seven days on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte before returning to the majors, Grifol said.

Mets: RF Starling Marte sat out for the third time in four games because of migraine headaches and vomiting. He was scheduled to see a specialist in the afternoon. ... 2B/OF Jeff McNeil (hip) started in right field and was feeling fine, manager Buck Showalter said.

UP NEXT

José Quintana finally makes his Mets debut Thursday against the White Sox, his first major league team. The left-hander has been sidelined all season following rib surgery. He signed a $26 million, two-year contract as a free agent in the offseason. RHP Michael Kopech (3-8, 4.47 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

