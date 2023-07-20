Tropical depression Doksuri's impact on Taiwan uncertain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Thursday (July 20) Typhoon Doksuri (杜蘇芮) is likely to form on Friday (July 21), but modeling on its impact on Taiwan varies.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), a tropical system located to the east of the Philippines has become Tropical Depression TD06, moving north-northeast at a speed of 23 khp. It has maximum sustained winds of 43 kph, with gusts of up to 72 kph.

Wu predicted in his daily report the tropical depression would turn into Typhoon Doksuri on Friday. Wu said European modeling forecasts Doksuri's path will be similar to that of Tropical Storm Talim (泰利), which passed through the Philippines.



CWB map of Doksuri's predicted path. (CWB image)

European modeling predicts Doksuri will first head north before turning northwest and then due west as it passes over the northern part of Luzon Island, before heading to Guangdong Province in China. Some European models have Doksuri passing over southern Taiwan, others heading over the central Philippines to the South China Sea.

Wu said U.S. modeling shows Doksuri's average path now passing over northern Taiwan, but that individual models vary substantially.

Due to the high sea temperatures and weak wind shear, it could strengthen to at least a moderate-level typhoon. Because of model variation, he said it is still premature to determine if it will affect Taiwan.

Wu forecast on Monday and Tuesday (July 24-25) Doksuri's periphery could lead to rainfall in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, while the west will be sunny and hot.