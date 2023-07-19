Gymnastics lifts ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian gymnasts and will allow them to return to international competition as neutral athletes from January 1.

The decision, taken by the FIG's executive committee, makes gymnastics the biggest Olympic sport so far to create a path for Russians and Belarusians to compete at next year's Paris Olympics, in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Publishing the decision on its website, the FIG said that gymnasts from Russia and Belarus would have to adhere to its as-yet unpublished "Ad-hoc Rules." It said the rules were "aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the neutrality requirements."

The participation of Russians and Belarusians will be authorized "under strict conditions," the FIG added, and "without any involvement or association" with their respective countries, national federations or national Olympic committees.

While the FIG's decision was ultimately expected, it had for several months held off on lifting its ban, which it introduced at the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

In maintaining the ban, the FIG had invoked a statute adopted in January, part of which reads: "The measures shall be lifted, partially or totally, as soon as reasonably adequate in view of the evolution of the circumstances having led to the issuance of the measures."

With the war continuing, it is unclear what has now changed in the eyes of the FIG. DW has approached the governing body for comment.

Chance to qualify for Paris Olympics

International federations must decide for themselves if and how to implement the IOC's recommendations.

Until now, the other 'big three' Olympic sports have taken different approaches. World Athletics has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes "for the foreseeable future." Meanwhile, swimming's governing body, World Aquatics, says a task force set up to "explore a potential pathway" will report back this month, adding that it backed the IOC's stance.

That stance means Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to return as so-called Individual Neutral Athletes, as long as they haven't actively supported the war or aren't contracted to the military. However, the IOC says teams from the two countries should remain excluded, ruling Russia and Belarus out of gymnastics team competitions.

Last May, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak received a one-year ban from the sport for displaying the letter "Z" — a Russian military symbol — on his vest during a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in Qatar.

The FIG said its decision meant Russian and Belarusian gymnasts could now participate in Olympic qualifying events, but that the IOC would have the final say on eligibility for the Paris Games.

"By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that gymnastics is seeking peace," said Morinari Watanabe, the FIG's president.