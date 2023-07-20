LOCALIZE IT: College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxed eligibility SNAP requirements for college students during the pandemic, allowing access for those on financial aid with no expected family support and anyone who qualified for work-study programs, regardless of hours worked. Researchers estimate as many as 3 million college students were added to the program as a result.

But with the public health emergency over, students already receiving SNAP benefits had until June 30 to recertify and stay in the program under the pandemic-era rules. The expanded SNAP eligibility will only last one more year, and the entire program will revert to pre-pandemic rules at varying points over the next year, depending on individual state schedules.

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Guam

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

VIEW SNAP BENEFITS DATA FOR YOUR STATE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

— Learn how many people in your state get SNAP benefits and the total amount received: https://www.fns.usda.gov/pd/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap

— View 2013-2021 data at the congressional district level: https://www.fns.usda.gov/data/snap-community-characteristics-congressional-district-dashboard

CONSIDER THESE QUESTIONS AND SOURCES

— Is your state among those where benefits for college students is being brought back to pre-pandemic rules?

— Contact colleges and universities in your area and ask about hunger among their student population. Do they have a food bank or pantry for students? Have there been changes in demand? If yes, have they found innovative solutions to provide for the increased number of students visiting their food pantries?

— To find SNAP recipients to interview about the importance of the program and concerns about the end of the emergency benefits, reach out to food banks, pantries and organizations that advocate for low-income people. Find food banks in your area here: https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank

— Find your state’s SNAP office website through the USDA directory here: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/state-directory

— For information about how college students qualify for SNAP: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/students

