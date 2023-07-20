LOCALIZE IT: College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:
The U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxed eligibility SNAP requirements for college students during the pandemic, allowing access for those on financial aid with no expected family support and anyone who qualified for work-study programs, regardless of hours worked. Researchers estimate as many as 3 million college students were added to the program as a result.
But with the public health emergency over, students already receiving SNAP benefits had until June 30 to recertify and stay in the program under the pandemic-era rules. The expanded SNAP eligibility will only last one more year, and the entire program will revert to pre-pandemic rules at varying points over the next year, depending on individual state schedules.
College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits
STATES AND JURISDICTIONS WHERE EXPANDED SNAP ELIGIBILITY IS ENDING
Alabama
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Guam
Hawaii
Illinois
Kansas
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Maine
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Nevada
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Virgin Islands
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
VIEW SNAP BENEFITS DATA FOR YOUR STATE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
— Learn how many people in your state get SNAP benefits and the total amount received: https://www.fns.usda.gov/pd/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap
— View 2013-2021 data at the congressional district level: https://www.fns.usda.gov/data/snap-community-characteristics-congressional-district-dashboard
CONSIDER THESE QUESTIONS AND SOURCES
— Is your state among those where benefits for college students is being brought back to pre-pandemic rules?
— Contact colleges and universities in your area and ask about hunger among their student population. Do they have a food bank or pantry for students? Have there been changes in demand? If yes, have they found innovative solutions to provide for the increased number of students visiting their food pantries?
— To find SNAP recipients to interview about the importance of the program and concerns about the end of the emergency benefits, reach out to food banks, pantries and organizations that advocate for low-income people. Find food banks in your area here: https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank
— Find your state’s SNAP office website through the USDA directory here: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/state-directory
— For information about how college students qualify for SNAP: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/students
US ending extra help for groceries that started during COVID
