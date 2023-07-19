AI in Video Surveillance Market Anticipated to Achieve USD 16.3 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 23.7%

Market Overview

The AI in Video Surveillance market refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in video surveillance systems. AI-powered video surveillance solutions utilize advanced algorithms to analyze video footage and extract valuable insights, enhancing security and enabling proactive monitoring.

The AI in video surveillance market in 2023 is USD 5.6 billion, with an estimated increase to USD 16.3 billion by 2028. This market is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing demand for technologically advanced surveillance systems and the rise in concerns about public safety and security are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the AI in video surveillance market:

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The facial recognition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The government segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market

The largest markets for AI in Video Surveillance are currently the United States, China, and Japan. These countries have a high demand for security solutions and robust technological infrastructure. However, emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing investments in infrastructure development and security systems.

Revenue Share by Country in 2023:

The United States is expected to account for 31% of the global AI in video surveillance market revenue in 2023.

China is expected to account for 22% of the global AI in video surveillance market revenue in 2023.

Largest Markets Worldwide: North America Europe Asia Pacific

Top Importing Countries: United States China Germany

Top Exporting Countries: China United States Japan



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enhanced security and safety requirements Advancements in AI technology Government initiatives for smart city development Integration with IoT and cloud computing Cost reduction through automation

Restraints

Privacy concerns and regulations High implementation and maintenance costs Lack of skilled professionals in AI and video analytics Ethical considerations related to facial recognition and behavioral analysis Limited interoperability among different video surveillance systems

Challenges

Ensuring data privacy and protection Overcoming technical limitations for accurate video analytics Addressing biases and errors in AI algorithms Achieving real-time processing and response capabilities Adapting to changing regulations and compliance requirements

Top Key Players

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark)

YITU Tech (China)

SenseTime (China)

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Megvii (China)

Genetec Inc. (Canada)

CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

BriefCam (US)

Intellivix Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Corsight AI (Israel)

Ipsotek Ltd. (UK) and Sensen.ai (Australia) (A total of 25+ players are profiled)

Market Segmentation



By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Use Cases

Gun Detection

Industrial Temperature Monitoring

Anomaly detection and Behavior Recognition

Facial recognition/Person search

Object detection and tracking

Intrusion detection and perimeter protection

Smoke and Fire Detection

Traffic Flow Analysis/ Accident and Traffic Incident Detection

False alarm filtering

Parking Monitoring

Vehicle Identification and Numberplate Recognition

By Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Military & Defense

Public Facility

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

