Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Worth Around USD 5,417.0 Million by 2032 | Noteworthy CAGR of 9.0%

Market Overview

The Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market size is expected to be worth around USD 5,417.0 Million by 2032 from USD 2,338 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. Additionally, the rising demand for oxygen therapy in hospitals and home healthcare settings is also contributing to the growth of the market.

World’s Largest Markets Country-wise Top Importers Country-wise Top Exporters Market Size by Country North America United States Germany United States: $2.3 billion Asia Pacific China Japan Germany: $1.2 billion Europe Germany United States China: $1.1 billion Latin America United Kingdom China Japan: $0.9 billion



Here are some of the key takeaways from the medical oxygen concentrators market:

The portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for POCs from patients who need oxygen therapy outside of the hospital setting.

The North America region is expected to be the largest market for medical oxygen concentrators during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for medical oxygen concentrators during the forecast period. This is due to the rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness about oxygen therapy in the region.

Market Growth Factors

The following are the market growth factors for medical oxygen concentrators:

Demand Analysis

The demand for medical oxygen concentrators is expected to increase in the coming years due to the following factors:

The following are some of the key drivers of the medical oxygen concentrators market:

The following are some of the key restraints of the medical oxygen concentrators market:

High cost of medical oxygen concentrators

Stringent regulatory requirements

Lack of awareness about oxygen therapy in some regions

Top Key Players

Invacare Corporation

Philips Healthcare

AirSep Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Inogen, Inc.

Inova Labs, Inc.

O2 Concepts

Other Key Players

The following are some of the recent developments in the medical oxygen concentrators market:

Inogen, Inc. launched the G5 portable oxygen concentrator in 2022.

ResMed launched the AirMini portable oxygen concentrator in 2021.

Chart Industries, Inc. acquired Invacare Corporation in 2021.

Market Segments:

By Technology

Pulse Dose

Continuous Flow

By Product Type

Portable

Stationary

By Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Other Applications

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Other Users

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions):

What are medical oxygen concentrators?

Medical oxygen concentrators are devices that provide concentrated oxygen to patients with respiratory disorders or those in need of supplemental oxygen therapy.

What is driving the growth of the medical oxygen concentrators market?

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the aging population, technological advancements, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which countries are the largest importers and exporters of medical oxygen concentrators?

The largest importers of medical oxygen concentrators include the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada. The leading exporters are China, the United States, Germany, Singapore, and France.

What are the market growth factors for medical oxygen concentrators?

The market growth factors include the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the challenges faced by the medical oxygen concentrators market?

Challenges in the market include stringent regulatory requirements, intense market competition, high costs of advanced devices, and limited access to healthcare facilities in certain regions.