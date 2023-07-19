Surgical Navigation Systems Market Steady 6.8% CAGR Expected From 2023 to 2032 || Report By Market.us

Market Overview

During the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, the Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80%. This growth is anticipated to elevate the market value from USD 903 million in 2022 to approximately USD 1,517.0 million by 2032. The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising prevalence of target disorders, and growing geriatric population.

Key Takeaways

The electromagnetic segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The orthopedic application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

The following are the market growth factors for surgical navigation systems:

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures

Rising prevalence of target disorders

Growing geriatric population

Technological advancements

Growing demand for personalized and customized treatments

Demand Analysis

The demand for surgical navigation systems is expected to increase in the coming years due to the following factors:

Largest and Fastest Growing Market

The largest market for surgical navigation systems is North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The fastest growing market is Asia Pacific, followed by Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

World’s Largest Markets Country-wise Top Importers Country-wise Top Exporters Market Size by Country North America United States Germany United States: $2.3 billion Asia Pacific China Japan Germany: $1.2 billion Europe Germany United States China: $1.1 billion Latin America United Kingdom Italy Japan: $0.9 billion

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The following are the drivers for the surgical navigation systems market:

Restraints

The following are the restraints for the surgical navigation systems market:

High cost of surgical navigation systems

Lack of awareness about the benefits of surgical navigation systems

Stringent regulatory requirements

Challenges

The following are the challenges for the surgical navigation systems market:

Competition from other surgical technologies

Patent expiry of key technologies

Availability of counterfeit products

Market Players

The following are some of the major players in the global Surgical Navigation Systems industry

Amplitude Surgical SA

Brainlab AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Intersect ENT

Karl StorzGmBH&Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

ScopisGmBH

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

The following are some recent developments in the surgical navigation systems market:

Medtronic launched the StealthStation S7 surgical navigation system.

Stryker launched the NavSight surgical navigation system.

Zimmer Biomet launched the ROSA surgical navigation system.

Market Segments:

By Application

Neurosurgery Navigation Systems

Orthopedic Navigation Systems

ENT Navigation Systems

Dental Navigation Systems

Other Applications

By Technology

Electromagnetic Navigation Systems

Optical Navigation Systems

Hybrid Navigation Systems

Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation Systems

CT-Based Navigation Systems

Other Technologies

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Practices

Other End-Users

FAQs

What is a surgical navigation system?

A surgical navigation system is a medical device that uses computer-assisted technology to help surgeons perform minimally invasive procedures with greater accuracy and precision.

How does a surgical navigation system work?

A surgical navigation system typically consists of a tracking device, a computer, and a display. The tracking device tracks the position of the surgical instruments and the patient’s anatomy. The computer then uses this information to create a 3D image of the surgical field. The display shows the 3D image to the surgeon, who can then use it to guide the surgical instruments.

Which type of surgical navigation system is best?

The best type of surgical navigation system depends on the specific surgical procedure being performed. Electromagnetic systems are generally more accurate than optical systems, but they can be more difficult to use in some cases. Optical systems are easier to use, but they may not be as accurate as electromagnetic systems.

What are the future trends in surgical navigation systems?

Increased accuracy and precision

Reduced cost

Improved usability

A wider range of applications

