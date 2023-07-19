HLA Typing Market is Set to Attain USD 2.2 Billion by 2032 || CAGR of 6.3%; Market.us Analysis

Market Overview

The HLA typing market is experiencing substantial growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years. HLA typing, also known as human leukocyte antigen typing, is a technique used to identify specific genetic markers on the surface of cells. It plays a crucial role in transplantation, disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for organ and stem cell transplantation, advancements in genomic technologies, and the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The Global HLA Typing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2.2 Billion by 2032 from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Key Takeaways

The molecular assay segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest market for HLA typing, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The increasing prevalence of organ transplantations is the major driver of the global HLA typing market.

The expanding use of HLA typing in other applications, such as clinical research and forensics, is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Growth Factors

The major factors driving the growth of the global HLA typing market are:

Increasing prevalence of organ transplantations

Expanding the use of HLA typing in other applications

Increasing the adoption of next-generation sequencing

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales

The top 5 trends that are propelling sales of HLA typing products are:

Increasing use of HLA typing in clinical research Growing demand for HLA typing in forensics Rising adoption of HLA typing in the pharmaceutical industry Increasing use of HLA typing in the veterinary sector Growing demand for HLA typing in the personalized medicine market

The Largest and Fastest Growing market

The largest market for HLA typing is North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The fastest growing market for HLA typing is Asia Pacific, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Country wise Top Importers

The top importers of HLA typing products in 2023 are expected to be the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and China.

Country wise Top Exporters

The top exporters of HLA typing products in 2023 are expected to be the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and China.

Quarterly Update

The global HLA typing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in Q1 2023, 6.9% in Q2 2023, 7.1% in Q3 2023, and 7.3% in Q4 2023.

Country Wise Revenue Share (%) 2023

The country-wise revenue share (%) of the global HLA typing market in 2023 is expected to be as follows:

North America: 35%

Europe: 25%

Asia Pacific: 20%

Latin America: 10%

Middle East & Africa: 10%

Top Key Players in HLA Typing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

Pacific Biosciences

Luminex Corporation

TGB Diagnostics Limited

Other Key Players

Recent developments

Some of the recent developments in the global HLA typing market include:

The launch of new HLA typing products by major companies

The approval of new HLA typing products by regulatory agencies

The acquisition of HLA typing companies by major pharmaceutical companies

The major restraints of the global HLA typing market are:

High cost of HLA typing

Stringent regulatory requirements

Lack of reimbursement for HLA typing in some countries

HLA Typing Key Market Segments:

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software

Services

By Technology

Molecular Assay

Non-Molecular Assay

Sequenced-based Molecular Assay

By Application

Diagnostics

Research

By End-User

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Academic Institutes

Commercial Service Providers

Other End-Users

FAQs

What is HLA typing?

HLA typing is a process of identifying the human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) on a person’s cells. HLAs are proteins that are found on the surface of all cells in the body. They are important for the immune system to recognize and attack foreign cells.

What are the benefits of HLA typing?

Diagnosing autoimmune diseases

Identifying the risk of rejection of transplanted organs

Determining the risk of developing certain cancers

Personalized medicine

What are the different methods of HLA typing?

There are two main methods of HLA typing: serology and molecular assays.

Serology is a traditional method of HLA typing that uses antibodies to identify HLA proteins on cells.

is a traditional method of HLA typing that uses antibodies to identify HLA proteins on cells. Molecular assays are newer methods of HLA typing that use DNA sequencing to identify HLA genes.

Which method of HLA typing is better?

The best method of HLA typing depends on the specific purpose of the test. Serology is a good method for diagnosing autoimmune diseases, while molecular assays are a good method for matching donors and recipients for organ transplantation.

What are the risks of HLA typing?

The risks of HLA typing are very low. However, there is a small risk of an allergic reaction to the antibodies used in serology.

What is the future of HLA typing?

The future of HLA typing is expected to be bright. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of organ transplantations, expanding the use of HLA typing in other applications, and increasing the adoption of next-generation sequencing.

