Taiwan’s China Airlines interested in flights to Spain, Poland, Seattle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the introduction of flights to the Czech capital Prague, China Airlines (CAL) has expressed an interest in launching services to Spain and Poland, and in resuming flights to Seattle, reports said Wednesday (July 19).

The connection with Prague, introduced Tuesday (July 18) expanded CAL’s European network to 30 flights per week, CNA reported. As international air travel recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s main carrier was also considering adding Spain and Poland.

Agreements between Taiwan and the two countries had already been concluded, but until now, no airlines were servicing any routes, said CAL President Kao Shing-hwang (高星潢). The expansion of services was partly dependent on the delivery of new aircraft, including Boeing 787 jets from 2025.

Turning to plans for the United States, he said the airline was considering returning to Seattle, a destination it served from 2004 to 2008, per CNA. At present, CAL operated flights on New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

