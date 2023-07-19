Pilot at Taiwan's EVA Air allowed to fly after negative 8th alcohol test

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An EVA Air pilot was allowed to fly after an eighth consecutive alcohol test showed a negative result, reports said Wednesday (July 19).

The pilot, a United States citizen, reported for work to fly a plane from New York to Anchorage, Alaska. However, a test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.23, CNA reported.

Instead of barring him from flying according to the regulations, the airline delayed the flight by three hours while it subjected the pilot to more alcohol tests until the eighth one showed a negative result. EVA reportedly argued it did not have another pilot available to take over.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said it was looking into the case, demanding an immediate rectification by the airline. According to EVA regulations, if the result of a second alcohol test taken 15 minutes after the first one is also positive, the pilot will not be allowed to fly, the CAA said.

EVA said it had renewed the emphasis on following internal company procedures. The correct regulations would also be shown inside the boxes containing the alcohol test kits, as a reference for staff conducting the tests, the airline said.

