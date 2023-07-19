Taiwan host Melody's ex-husband sues over NT$100 million in real estate lost in divorce agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ex-husband of Taiwanese-American actress, singer, and talk show host Liu Kung-hsien (劉恭顯) on Wednesday (July 19) reportedly filed suit against Liu for allegedly forcing him to sign an unfair divorce agreement, which he claims left him out of over NT$100 million (US$3.21 million) in properties.

Liu, 44, who goes by the stage name Melody (殷悅), announced on Instagram on July 7 that she was divorcing her husband, Wu Yu-chi (吳育奇), a wealthy business executive, whom she had been married to for 17 years. However, on Wednesday, SET News cited Wu's friend as saying that he is filing a lawsuit against Liu over what he described as an unfair divorce agreement.

Liu married Wu, who is 15 years older, in 2006 and continued with her career as a talk show host. Although there were no outward signs of conflict, privately they reportedly had frequent and intense arguments.

According to Wu's friend, as part of the divorce agreement that he was "coerced into signing," Liu requested that she receive full ownership of all the real estate obtained in the marriage worth over NT$100 million, including two houses. One is Liu's current residence on Wuxing Street in Taipei City's Xinyi District and the other is a luxury mansion in the U.S.

Wu was reportedly enraged by Liu's strict divorce conditions and property distribution. After discussing the matter with his attorney, Wu alleged that the divorce agreement was flawed.

Therefore, on Wednesday morning, Wu appointed attorney Huang Pai-jung (黃柏榮) to represent him at the Taipei District Court to file a civil petition for the "invalidation of a divorce agreement" to address the issues concerning the two parties' marital relationship. Through his attorney, Wu stated, "We are not at liberty of disclosing further details, and everything will be handled by the judiciary."

When asked by a NowNews reporter to confirm the lawsuit, Liu issued the following statement through her agent: "As I said last time, we will not provide further details regarding the divorce, thank you." Liu appears to have deleted her original Instagram post announcing the divorce.