National Geographic calls Taiwan ‘mecca’ for freediving

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Geographic online report on Tuesday (July 18) showcased the underwater treasures off the coast of Taiwan, calling the area a "mecca" for freediving.

Taiwan is shaking the stereotype that locals "can’t swim," as they are now eager to learn freediving. According to a 2020 report by the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), Taiwan has the second-largest number of freediving licenses in the world, second only to China, per CNA.

Today, there are more than 300 freediving instructors and more than 90,000 freedivers in Taiwan. There is even a special hotel catering to freedivers with the deepest swimming pool in Asia, the DiveCube Hotel.

Internationally, the sport of freediving is also growing quickly. According to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the number of PADI certifications for freediving increased worldwide by 12% between 2021 and 2022.

National Geographic says many in Taiwan are overcoming superstitions associated with the ocean and finally getting into the water after coastal areas had been off limits due to martial law for more than 40 years.

Social media is also fueling freediving. "Underwater photography on Instagram is really promoting freediving in Taiwan. I see many young people near dive sites holding very expensive photography equipment," a Taiwanese freediving instructor said.

However, novices who want to take photos to post online should understand that freediving is an extreme sport, and it is possible to lose consciousness in the water. As long as you are properly trained and follow guidelines, such as not diving alone, the sport can be safe.

From November 18–25, Little Liuqiu will hold "Deep Week," the biggest freediving festival, for the first time. The camp has a strong lineup of lecturers, including four Taiwanese freediving record holders and the world's best freediver, Alexey Molchanov.

"Taiwan has the largest number of freedivers in the world and has world-class freediving conditions. Being located in the center of Asia is also convenient for freedivers from all over the world to join," said Deep Week Founder Adam Stern.

Deep Week will gather freediving enthusiasts and freediving champions from all over the world in Taiwan. Freediving instructors noted there are many more European, Chinese, and other overseas tourists coming to Taiwan for the activity.