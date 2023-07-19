Saying goodbye to Taipei art space in ruins, Tacheles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For five years, Tacheles, a two-story stucco art space in Wanhua District, Taipei City, hosted theater performances, fashion shows, book launches, passionate debates, and music jams.

It also hosted quite a few after-parties, after-after-parties, or as they say in Mandarin, "bu duan dian" (不斷電). Eight such parties have been held in the past three years, according to Tacheles manager, Nick Coulson.



"Hot girl market" will be hosted by suan6, who will be selling clothes and organizing karaoke. (Facebook, Tacheles photo)

To say goodbye to the art space, a three-day farewell extravaganza will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday (July 20), Coulson said. It will start with a "hot girl market" (辣妹市) hosted by suan6 (酸六), who will be selling clothes and organizing karaoke. Crystals, tarot readings, and essential oil massages will also be available, as the goal is to create a comfortable lounge-like environment.

A cash bar will also be offering cocktails, and in addition to the market, Friday (July 21) will feature performances by vinyl DJs Augustin Cecena and SDVY177. Saturday (July 22) will see the final return of the Bangka Jam, which is open to all interested musicians.



Theater performance observed by an audience member. (Facebook, Tacheles photo)

The multi-day event is also a way for the Tacheles to get rid of some precious leftovers accumulated through the years, such as sofas, books (English and German), and art supplies. Each can be bought at a reasonable cost, and everything is cash and carry.

Tacheles was modeled after its famous Berlin namesake, a derelict department store overrun by occupants who transformed the building into an underground disco that birthed techno music and a good number of fashion boutiques and trendy bars. The art space in Taipei was also careful to cultivate an inclusive atmosphere where all ethnicities, genders, and ages would be accepted.



Logo of the soon-to-be-defunct art space. (Facebook, Tacheles photo)

Tacheles has always attempted to be true to its community, even though Coulson says this can be difficult to do in Wanhua. "I am proud to say that nobody ever got kicked out, and that includes an A-fan who was probably bipolar or at least mentally challenged. One day we would do beautiful art on flower pots, and the next he would be smashing things," said Coulson.

The art space took a new turn after Tacheles founder Andreas Gursch had a heart attack and passed away in 2020. Gursch had created the art space as an homage to his hometown of Berlin and his older brother.



Mural on the outside of Tacheles art space. (Facebook, Tacheles)

To solidify the German connection, a mural had been commissioned on the front of the building depicting an East German Trabant car (nicknamed "Trabi") crashing through the Berlin Wall. The mural lasted throughout Gursch’s management of the space, but with more artists passing through, many felt a need to "localize" the space.

Hence, a new mural was commissioned, this time by a Taiwanese artist, who informally renamed the venue "Bangka Ruins," followed by a mural created to represent the local community.

The closure comes at a difficult time, as the COVID pandemic has stopped many indoor art performances and prevented the arrival of foreign visitors. In the brief period of time the space was open, many visitors from Germany stopped by, creating a sort of "mini-Berlin-type atmosphere," according to Coulson.



Discussion on eco-friendly building materials hosted by Tacheles founder, Andreas Gursch. (Facebook, Tacheles photo)

In just a few short days, it will all be a part of history, leaving many with a fond memory of a place where art, performance, and debate could coexist.

For more information about the final event at Tacheles, please view this link.