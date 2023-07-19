Alexa
Salmonella poisoning victims at south Taiwan shaved ice shop rise to 44

Boy suffered kidney failure after eating shaved ice contaminated with salmonella

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/19 16:46
Health department inspector checks another shaved ice restaurant for safety violations. (Kaoshiung City Government Department of Health phot...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of customers of a shaved ice restaurant in Kaohsiung with salmonella has risen to 44, while the youngest victim, a boy who suffered kidney failure, is improving.

A woman surnamed Huang (黃) broke the news on PTT, saying that she and 12 family members went to a shaved ice shop on Liuhe Road in Lingya District on July 12. After eating the shaved ice, 11 of them had symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, and bloody stools.

The most serious case was the woman's eldest son, who suffered kidney failure, reported SET News. As of Wednesday (July 19), the Kaohsiung City Department of Health announced the boy's condition had stabilized after being treated with an antibiotic infusion and doctors expect to transfer him from the ICU to the general ward, reported TVBS.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday (July 18), 44 customers had sought medical treatment for food poisoning. Currently, the patients' conditions are stable and improving, with no signs of upper or lower gastrointestinal bleeding.

The health department said the incubation period for those infected with Salmonella can run from six to 72 hours, but usually ranges between 12 and 36 hours. It has been more than 96 hours since the shaved ice shop was ordered to close on July 14. The health department continues to closely monitor the situation.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said that in order to strengthen the implementation of environmental sanitation management and ensure the hygiene and safety of products, the health department will expand inspections of frozen product shops from Tuesday (July 19).

Samples from the shop tested positive for salmonella, as well as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Bacillus cereus. Officials determined that the shop's beans and related ingredients may be the source of the contamination.
food poisoning
shaved ice
salmonella
salmonella infection
tshuah-ping

