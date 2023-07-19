TSMC 2nd quarter earnings forecasted to see 27% year-on-year drop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Analysts are expecting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to report a 27% drop in second-quarter net profit on Thursday (July 20) on an earnings call.

The Taiwanese chipmaker is likely to report a net profit of NT$172.53 billion (US$5.55 billion) for the second quarter, according to 21 analyst forecasts, Reuters said on Tuesday (July 18). The drop is partly due to a strong comparison base last year.

Fubon Investment analysts told Reuters they expect Q2 to be the end of the current downcycle and while the third quarter should improve, demand would continue to lag as companies deal with built-up inventory. Another Taiwan fund manager told the outlet TSMC’s Q3 profit should improve due to AI demand and Apple’s next iPhone release.

April through June is typically a slow season for tech industry sales, while demand usually returns in the third quarter and as the year-end shopping season arrives, per Reuters.

TSMC in June said increasing demand for AI applications was fueling orders and that it forecasted better performance in the second half of the year, the report said. The chipmaker will provide guidance for the current quarter and update prior forecasts on its earnings call at 2 p.m. on Thursday.