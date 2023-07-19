RIP Moke: Taipei Zoo's Malayan tapir dies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo’s Malayan tapir, Moke (貘克), died on Wednesday (July 19) after becoming unwell on Saturday (July 15).

A zoo spokesperson announced Moke’s passing on Tuesday (July 18) and said that the cause of death is yet to be determined, per Yahoo News. When asked if Moke died from heatstroke, the spokesperson said daily health checkups and observations of his behavior had been normal.

The zoo said that Moke only ate a little of his dinner on Tuesday night and developed stomach problems. At that point, the zoo’s vet gave him fever-reducing medicine and added an industrial fan and ice to his enclosure, after which he showed signs of recovery.

However, on Wednesday morning, he deteriorated again and lost consciousness. After attempts by vets to revive him, Moke died at 2 p.m. that day.

The zoo said an autopsy will be carried out on Thursday (July 20). According to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, tapirs “are relatively heat tolerant,” but should be protected from prolonged exposure to temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius for extended periods.

Taiwan has experienced extreme temperatures in recent weeks. However, according to data from Taiwan’s weather bureau, the area in which Taipei Zoo is located did not exceed 35 C within the last week, but did reach 33.4 C on July 11 and 14.

Moke was born in Prague Zoo on October 15, 2015 and arrived in Taiwan on March 15, three years later. The zoo is expected to hold a memorial service for Moke in the coming days.