Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan made early inroads in a bid to win the first cricket test against Sri Lanka as the visitors claimed three wickets in the morning session of the fourth day Wednesday.

Sri Lanka went to lunch at 94 for three. The hosts, who scored 312 runs in its first innings to trail by 149 runs, are still behind by 55 runs.

Rain and bad light that has continuously affected the game delayed the fourth morning’s play by 15 minutes. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka extended their opening-wicket stand to 42 runs before Abrar Ahmed provided the breakthrough.

Karunaratne (20) played a loose clip straight to mid-wicket off the leg-spinner to give Pakistan the early advantage.

Kusal Mendis added 37 runs with Madushka for the second wicket before being trapped leg before wicket by left-arm spinner Noman Ali. He made 18 and burned a review for his team as well despite the ball hitting the middle stump.

The hosts sustained the biggest blow in the morning when they lost their most experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews, superbly caught by skipper Babar Azam at first slip to give Noman Ali a second wicket. Mathews made seven.

Madushka was unbeaten on 47 at lunch with Dinesh Chandimal on one.

Pakistan scored 461 in its first innings thanks to Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten double century. The left-handed batsman became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka.

