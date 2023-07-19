Thai court suspends PM candidate Pita

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from his parliamentary duties, as it considers an electoral crimes case against him.

What did the court say?

In a majority vote, the court said it would consider an Election Committee petition that would disqualify Pita's status as a member of parliament. In the meantime, the judicial body said Pita "must suspend his role from July 19, until the Constitutional Court has made the decision."

The case against Pita revolves around his stake in a now-defunct media company. According to the Thai constitution, lawmakers are prohibited from owning stock in media outlets.

Pita, who comes from wealth, has said his stake in the company was inherited from his father.

The move comes as the Thai parliament on Wednesday convenes to vote for a new PM. Pita's social democratic Move Forward party came out the strongest in the May 14 general election, having won 151 seats.

Pita will still be able to seek the premiership, but he must vacate the lower house of parliament and will not be allowed to vote.

Progressive Pita in tough fight against conservative establishment

Harvard-educated Pita faces an uphill battle as Thailand's conservative elite reject his party's economic reforms and promises to weaken royal defamation laws. Thailand's penal code punishes those convicted of insulting or defaming Thailand's royal family with three to 15 years of prison for each count.

Pita has managed to put together an eight-party coalition backing his PM candidacy, representing 312 seats in the House of Representatives in total. Yet, the non-elected, military-backed Senate last week rejected his premiership due to Move Forward's pro-democracy platform.

Philip Sherwell, an Asia correspondent for the British Sunday Times newspaper in Bangkok, told DW that Wednesday's court ruling is a "huge setback" for Pita's campaign.

Sherwell said the Senate is even less likely to back Pita's candidacy after the constitutional court temporarily suspended him from lawmaker duties. "The numbers are really against him," he added.

