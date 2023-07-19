Taiwan business group wants more leeway in choosing migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Businesses should have more leeway in their choice of migrant workers, while employees should be allowed to stay in Taiwan for 14 years instead of the current maximum of 12 years, a prominent business group said on Wednesday (July 19).

Current government policy is to seek local labor first, and only allow the use of imported labor if there is a shortage. Third Wednesday Club Chair Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said businesses should be free to appoint migrant workers, as this would allow them to find the most suitable staff.

The use of foreign labor is necessary, and the government should show more flexibility in how it approaches the subject, according to Lin. In addition, he said labor brokers should be removed from the process, allowing employers to choose the most suitable workers themselves.

The business leader also suggested that excellent employees should be allowed to stay in Taiwan beyond the current maximum of 12 years, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Lin said that extending the limit to at least 14 years should be the trend.

Taiwan has been battling a labor shortage in certain sectors, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the aging population as two key factors.