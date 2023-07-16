OliveX Exchange announced the official launch of its governance token, OVE, for mining on July 16th

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 July 2023 - OliveX, the platform for exchange integration solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of its governance token, OVE, for mining on July 16th at 3 PM Singapore time. Users can participate in staking mining to earn rewards.



OliveX is a crypto platform that focuses on trading ecosystems. It addresses the dilemma faced by users when choosing between "CEX or DEX" for trading products by introducing the innovative "Fusion-Ex" trading model. This model combines the advantages of both centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). Under this model, users can enjoy the user-friendly, fast, and efficient experience of CEX, as well as the transparency, security, and asset control offered by DEX.



This fusion approach balances the efficiency of centralization with the security of decentralization, providing users with the best trading experience without having to choose between CEX and DEX. OliveX caters to both novice users and professional investors by offering trading services that suit their needs.



In particular, this trading solution eliminates the natural barriers for Web2 users to enter the crypto world, allowing users to trade digital assets in a familiar way. This attracts a significant amount of traditional funds into the crypto market, greatly promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.



OliveX also introduces AI technology to provide users with a new trading experience. Through its built-in AI trading suite, OliveX can customize an automated revenue model for users to enhance their trading profits. Additionally, OliveX's AI suite is compatible with DeFi Lego, allowing integration with various other on-chain applications to serve more users.



OVE serves as the central token for value circulation within the OliveX ecosystem and can be applied to various aspects of the OliveX ecosystem. OVE token holders enjoy rights such as proposing and voting on ecosystem changes, receiving profit dividends, airdrops, and priority whitelist access.



OVE initiated its IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) on July 6th, which consisted of five rounds, each of which ended in oversubscription. According to official data, the total funds raised by users in the five rounds exceeded $40 million, with oversubscription rates surpassing 3000%. The number of participating users also exceeded 20,000, demonstrating a high level of recognition and support from the market.



The OVE ecosystem, as well as the upcoming OVE Chain, is expanding into new areas and planning for the future. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting developments from OliveX!



