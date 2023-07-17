Mahsuri Collaborates with the Food Institute Of Malaysia (FIM) To Offer Scholarships to Young Culinary Talents Through Its Chef Muda Mahsuri Programme

Work hands in hands to contribute to the sustainable development of the food industry

Chef Moh Johari Edrus Advisor FIM (back row, 5th from right), Puan Norafidah Mohd Hashim, Chief Executive of FIM (back row, 4th from right), Dato Mohd Roslan Bin Mahayuddin, Non-Executive Director, Mahsuri Food Sdn Bhd (Back Row, 2nd from right) En Mohd Jazri bin Ikmal Hijaz, Senior Commercial Manager Mahsuri Dagang Sdn Bhd (Back Row 3rd from right) present scholarships to FIM students.

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 17 July 2023 - On 12 July, Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. ("Mahsuri") announced its commitment to giving back to the community through the Chef Muda Mahsuri programme by providing scholarship opportunities to aspiring Malaysians who wish to hone their culinary skills through the Certificate of Attendance in Malay Dishes Course at the Food Institute of Malaysia (FIM).said, "Thank you for Mahsuri's generosity to offer scholarships to students of FIM. While there are many scholarships available for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who wish to further their studies in professional courses, Mahsuri as a sauces and condiments brand hopes to create opportunities for those interested in culinary arts and aspire to serve in this field."Mahsuri believes in making a positive impact to the local community with a special focus in empowering young talents. Mahsuri will be sponsoring 10 students for the Certificate of Attendance in Malay Dishes Course at FIM. The scholarship includes tuition fees, accommodation, and allowances, supporting their 7-month culinary training and 3-month job placement leading to a certificate.At the launch event held today at FIM, Dato Roslan hopes that through the Chef Muda Mahsuri programme, there will be more professional chefs in Malaysia who can inspire passionate youth to be in the field. With partnership with FIM, the programme will be providing practical and useful training to develop and nurture young talented chefs to be future professionals, and in the long run contributing towards the development of the Malaysian Halal culinary industry.For more information on Mahsuri, please visit: www.mahsurifood.com.my

About Mahsuri

Mahsuri is committed to creating tasty convenience for consumers, making cooking fun and easy, offering a range of sauces that are Halal and made in Malaysia. Mahsuri's sauces have been available to the Malaysian public since the late 1990s, when Malaysia was undergoing a booming period of growth.



Through laborious efforts and countless trials and tribulations, Mahsuri successfully brought together expertise, modern manufacturing technology and fine Malaysian Halal recipes in offering effortless cooking for Malaysians – the blueprint for Mahsuri's success in Malaysia today.



Mahsuri has created a range of convenient sauces to help Malaysian cook easy meals at home. But the story does not stop there. It is now time to expand beyond Malaysia, to bring uniquely Malaysian flavours and sauces Halal-certified sauces to the world.





About FIM

Founded in January 1998, FIM is a private community culinary school recognised by Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Malaysia. Its primary vision is to train students to become professionals in the food industry. FIM has successfully produced thousands of graduates in the field of culinary, pastry & bakery, food service management as well as hotel and tourism.

