SoftServe Partners With NQCH And IMDA To Drive Singapore Quantum Computing Initiatives With Singapore’s Inaugural Quantum Bootcamp 2023

Bootcamp-style educational program fosters a new generation of quantum computing experts and innovations

Wen Huang, SoftServe APAC’s Chief Technology Officer, speaks at the closing ceremony of Singapore’s inaugural Quantum Bootcamp

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 July 2023 SoftServe , an IT consulting company offering software development and digital services, in partnership with the National Quantum Computing Hub (NQCH) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced the successful launch of Singapore's inaugural Quantum Bootcamp, a transformative educational program for students pursuing careers in quantum computing.The Quantum Bootcamp is an intensive eight-week program – the first of its kind in Asia – offering university graduates a comprehensive curriculum with academic instruction, practical applications, and hands-on experiences with real-world use cases and guidance from industry experts. This initiative signifies SoftServe's commitment to fostering technological advancements and empowering the next generation of quantum computing talent. Additionally, the bootcamp provided exclusive networking opportunities with renowned multinational companies, including NVIDIA, IBM, and AWS."We are proud to work with our dedicated partners in cultivating Singapore's talent in the quantum computing space," said Wen Huang, SoftServe APAC's Chief Technology Officer. "SoftServe's commitment towards innovation, engineering excellence, and talent development is in line with the Quantum Bootcamp's objectives. We look forward to driving more initiatives like this, playing our part in positioning Singapore as a global innovation destination."The program culminated with presentations demonstrating how quantum computing can transform traditional approaches and unlock new business opportunities, offering regional industries a look into the future of operational efficiency, cost optimization, and strategic decision-making capabilities."Quantum technologies are here to stay, and the field is moving very fast," said José Ignacio Latorre, Lead Principal Investigator for the NQCH and Director of the Centre for Quantum Technologies. "The students have done well to dive into the field and complete the program. We look forward to seeing where and how they will bring their training to the next level in the quantum ecosystem."The Quantum Bootcamp awarded three winners in the following categories: best overall project, best technical contribution, and most valuable to the industry. Winning entries were selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of quality including research and development attributes such as demonstration of a functional proof of concept (PoC) based on the curriculum, presentation of innovative solutions and more importantly highlighting the significance of quantum solution when addressing these industry cases."IMDA is excited to support the first bootcamp and initial steps toward shaping a new era of quantum computing intelligence and innovations," said Koh Wee-Sain, Acting Cluster Director, Engineering, Biztech Group, IMDA. "This entire program has already shown us a myriad of possibilities to leverage this technology across several sectors and predicaments. We're eager to see this bootcamp bring those possibilities to life."SoftServe has a global research and development group dedicated to building quantum solutions for performance-critical processes. To learn more about SoftServe's quantum computing capabilities, please visit this webpage Hashtag: #SoftServe

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a leading IT consulting company transforming and optimizing how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end approach assures innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.



About National Quantum Computing Hub (NQCH)

NQCH building capabilities, community and collaborations to enter the next era of computing. It is a joint initiative of the Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT) at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) at A*STAR and the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore. Website: https://www.nqch.sg/

About Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society.



As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis. For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on Facebook IMDAsg and Twitter @IMDAsg

