Origin Property Launches The Origin Kathu - Patong Condominium Project

The 617-unit development in Phuket, Thailand, is being offered to Hong Kong investors seeking a prime location, the finest facilities and a high return on investment

Rendering image of The Origin Kathu - Patong

Mr. Krit Techasumma, Chief of Business Unit, Origin Property, Mr. Kingston Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knightsbridge Partners and Mr. Thanagorn Vutipong, Vice President of Business Development of Origin Nationwide (Left to right)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 July 2023 - Origin Property Company Limited, a listed Thailand property development company established in 2009, has joined hands with Phuket Villa, the major real estate developer in Phuket to launch its latest project,, this month with a series of sales events hosted by exclusive master agent Knightsbridge Partners for Hong Kong investors.Ideally located in the city's Kathu District between Patong Beach and the historic Old Town, the low-rise condominium will comprise 617 units across three eight-storey buildings as well as a clubhouse and seven retail shops with completion scheduled for Q3 2025. Prices for the freehold Studio Suite (25 sq.m), Leisure Suites (28 sq.m), 1-Bedroom Living Suites (28 sq.m), 1-Bedroom Plus Master Suite (34 sq.m) and two-bedroom Ocean Suite (47 sq.m), start from HKD 490,000 (THB 2.2 million) with an estimated gross rental yield of up to 8% per annum. State-of-the-art facilities on The Origin Kathu - Patong's 6-2-84 rais of land (or 10,736 sq.m) will include a lobby, co-working space, fitness centre, swimming pool, pool access room, rooftop garden and laundry room. An on-site car park will also offer parking for 42% of units.The Origin Kathu - Patong's central location allows for easy access to a wide range of activities, schools, services, shopping and entertainment. Besides Patong with its famed crescent beach and nightlife scene 10 minutes to the west and Phuket Old Town with its rich arts, culture and dining offerings 10 minutes the east, it is within a few kilometres of Phuket's largest mall, Central Phuket, and its newest and largest waterpark, Andamanda Phuket. Other developments contributing to the neighbourhood's investment potential include the 650,000 sq.m Grand Majestic Palace luxury shopping, hotel and exhibition centre as well as the Andaman Health and Wellness Center, a 57,000 sq.m R&D facility due to open 2027."Conveniently located between the beach and town and offering the best facilities and specifications in the market, The Origin Kathu - Patong is ideal for those seeking the perfect blend of affordability and convenience," says Peerapong Jaroon-ek, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Origin Property.The launch of The Origin Kathu - Patong follows a record-breaking year for Origin Property and its associated businesses that saw it achieve 117% of its target for presales with a forecasted 18% YOY increase in net profit to 3,775 MB by December 2023. The strong performance reflects the robustness of the Thai property market and its potential for future growth.As a world-class tourism destination that receives more than 16 million visitors per year, Phuket is poised to benefit from Thailand's position as the second-most popular country for health and wellness tourism. Its relatively affordable cost of living and ongoing improvement projects such as Phuket Smart City also make it attractive to digital nomads, retirees and foreigners seeking a second home, while rising property prices and high rental yields enable investors to maximise their ROI."The Origin Kathu-Patong offers resort-style facilities and reasonably priced units suitable for self-use or high rental yield investment. A selection of scarce pool access units makes it more attractive for buyers. We anticipate a high demand for units given the growing trend of Phuket property investment." says Kingston Lai, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knightsbridge Partners, which is the exclusive Master Agent representing Origin Property in Hong Kong.Date: 22 - 23 July 2023 (Saturday - Sunday)Time: 12pm - 6pmVenue: 27/F The Park Lane Hong KongAddress: 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong KongPhuket is one of several regions across Thailand that Origin Property is working to develop. Having successfully launched 25 projects in 2022, including 16 condominiums, it is expanding across the country with a total of 60 projects in 2023, including 22 condominiums. It is also targeting a 62% YOY increase in the value of transfer activities and a 21% YOY increase in total revenue to an all-time high of 19,000 MB.Hashtag: #OriginProperty

About Origin Property

Origin Property PCL operates four core businesses, comprising residential development business, recurring income business, service business and mega trends business.



For Residential Development Business, It has developed 130 housing and condominium projects with total value of over 197,581 million Baht (at the end of the first quarter 2023) under Park Origin, So Origin, Origin Plug & Play, Knightsbridge, Notting Hill, Origin Place, The Origin, Kensington, Hampton, Origin Play, Brixton and Britania and various brands to cover all segment.



For Recurring Income Business, Origin Property PCL develops and manages hotels, serviced apartments and retail spaces.



For Service Business, Origin Property PCL offers property management, property agent and consultancy services.



For Mega Trends Business, Origin Property PCL has diversified into various industries, specifically in the healthcare industry, warehouses, alternative energy, financial sector, insurance industry and entertainment. Together, these new businesses will act as linking bridge creating an ecosystem that will fulfill the lifestyle of all ages.



About Knightsbridge Partners