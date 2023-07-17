Klaytnovators Hackathon: The first Vietnam-edition coding contest to unleash creativity

With a prize pool of up to 300,000,000 VND, Klaytnovators Hackathon offers an opportunity for talented young individuals passionate about technology to break through with their unique and innovative blockchain ideas. Klaytn's first Hackathon in Vietnam promises to be one of the most anticipated competitions in 2023.





Three topics to choose: Web3 Gaming; Metaverse; Real-World Assets (RWAs).

Reference ideas: Traditional games integrated with blockchain, Tools integrated to web3 games, Metaverse games, Applications built on metaverse, Social applications (social-fi), DeFi, NFT.

How to participate in the exam: Online (Worldwide).





A recommended team should have the following positions: Back-end developers, Front-end developers, UI/UX designer, Project/business manager.

An individual can only participate in 1 team only.

The deadline to register for the Hackathon is 23:59 P.M. July 23, 2023.

Copying or cheating will result in immediate disqualification from the contest.

Participating projects must be projects that have not yet appeared on the market.

Klaytn Vietnam's decision is final. Product copyright belongs to the competing teams.





Registration opens: July 3, 2023 - July 24, 2023

Team formation (for individual participants): July 24, 2023 - July 28, 2023

Idea submission: July 28, 2023 - August 16, 2023

Hackerhouse: August 3, 2023

Final Round: August 28, 2023

Offline award ceremony: August 31, 2023





1st Prize: Up to 120,000,000 VND, certificate, and internship/employment opportunities at top technology companies in Vietnam.

2nd Prize: Up to 70,000,000 VND, certificate, and internship/employment opportunities at top technology companies in Vietnam.

3rd Prize: Up to 25,000,000 VND, certificate, and internship/employment opportunities at top technology companies in Vietnam.

2 consolation Prizes: Up to 12,000,000 VND, certificate, and internship/employment opportunities at top technology companies in Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 17 July 2023 - On July 3, 2023, the Klaytnovators Hackathon, a leading Blockchain application development competition, officially kicked off with the participation of talented developers willing to elevate Blockchain technology to new heights. This is an excellent opportunity to explore and create groundbreaking decentralized applications in the Web3 Gaming & Metaverse field, as well as handling Real-World Assets.Klaynovators Hackathon is the first competition of Klaytn Foundation specialized in Vietnam, focusing on building skills and knowledge about Blockchain technology as well as Web3. This is a great opportunity for young people passionate about web3 technology across the country to access the fundamentals and advanced applications of this technology.The contest will provide young people with basic knowledge of popular programming languages in Web3 such as Solidity, JavaScript and other important concepts such as smart contracts, decentralized applications. decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized finance, etc.

Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation was established in 2020 to expand the ecosystem of Klaytn, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform, and has since been actively collaborating with its Governance Council members worldwide. Klaytn Foundation facilitates the adoption and development of new technologies to ensure that Klaytn fulfills its role as an open, trusted, and sustainable blockchain platform for developers and users alike. It also facilitates decision-making to ensure that the ecosystem continues to expand optimally in the rapidly changing blockchain landscape. In line with its long-term Governance Roadmap, Klaytn Foundation plans to fully implement the Decentralization Phase of the Klaytn blockchain in 2023 and beyond.