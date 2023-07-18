JTC adopts WhatsApp "catbot" to guide visitors around Seletar Aerospace Park

Void Deck Cat, a chatbot built by local startup Hidden Singapore, brings players on a free immersive trail around the scenic estate

Teams in action playing the Seletar Aerospace Park Trail

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 July 2023 - Come down to Seletar Aerospace Park from 22 July onwards and you will be greeted by Void Deck Cat, an enigmatic cat who communicates with humans over WhatsApp. The "catbot", built by local startup Hidden Singapore, will bring you and your companions on an immersive trail around the scenic estate where you will solve puzzles as a team, uncover hidden gems, learn secret histories, and redeem surprise gifts from local F&B businesses along the way.The Seletar Aerospace Park Game is a partnership between JTC, the owners of Seletar Aerospace Park, young local startup Hidden Singapore, in collaboration with businesses located within the sprawling estate. The game can be played between 9am and 7pm every day, and is estimated to take between 1 to 2 hours with scheduled breaks in between. You can sign up in person by scanning a QR code on one of the cat standees around Seletar Aerospace Park, or online at www.hidden.sg/seletar/signup A soft launch of the trail on 24 June attracted over 160 teams from all over Singapore. Participant Laura Lau, 27, said: "We had a lot of fun exploring the area, solving clues, and left the park knowing so much more about Seletar Aerospace Park! We will definitely come back to the area again." Regina, a university student who also took part, said: "I signed up with my family members, and I'm glad that I did because this was a pretty fun and memorable outing with them.""JTC is excited to collaborate with local startups like Hidden Singapore to leverage technology and adopt this innovative approach to engage with the community. With the launch of the "Catbot", we hope to attract friends and families to explore the hidden gems within our estate and enhance community awareness on the range of offerings within Seletar Aerospace Park – from history to nature and dining options," said Ms Eai-Sy Yap, Director of New Estates Business Development and Marketing Division, JTC.Void Deck Cat is the brainchild of Lim Yee Hung, 37, co-founder of Hidden Singapore. "Not many people know this, but Void Deck Cat is real: I see her every night in my HDB void deck, and she talks to me through her eyes. All I've done is translate it for WhatsApp."

Hidden Singapore

Hidden Singapore was founded in 2021 by two ex-classmates, with the mission of making Singapore a happier place by telling its hidden stories. Their "catbot", Void Deck Cat, turns ordinary places in Singapore into immersive multiplayer games that allow people to build genuine connections with each other and with the place itself.



Void Deck Cat's previous achievements include guiding over 4,000 players in one day during the launch of the Thomson-East Coast Line TEL3 launch, in partnership with the Land Transport Authority.