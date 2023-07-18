All New Arlo Pro 5 2K Security Camera Now Available in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 July 2023 - Arlo Technologies has today announced its latest security camera innovation, the all-new Pro 5 2K Security Camera, is now available to purchase in Hong Kong at an of RRP HKD $1,880.



The latest addition to the award-winning Pro series, the Arlo Pro 5 2K Security Camera operates off Dual-Band Wi-Fi support, with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections allowing users to enjoy faster video loading, and less buffering, so they can see what is happening faster.



Users will also welcome significant battery life improvements, with the Pro 5 offer up to 30% longer battery life than the Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera.



"The Arlo Pro 5 is one of the most secure and reliable security cameras Arlo has engineered to date. Integrating two wireless technologies into one extremely compact form factor ensures users are better equipped to 'protect their everything'. Supporting the overall Pro 5 experience, is the intuitive Arlo Secure app that ensures frictionless access to the most comprehensive monitoring tools available," said Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales — APAC.



Through an Arlo Secure subscription1, users can take their security to the next level with time-saving automations that can be programmed to trigger events such as geo-fencing, mode changes, schedules, alarms and more.



Powerful advancements in the all-new Arlo Pro 5 2K Security Camera include:





Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support: Automatically connect to the strongest network available between 5GHz or 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for the strongest possible connection.

Automatically connect to the strongest network available between 5GHz or 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for the strongest possible connection. Increased Battery Life: Up to 30% longer battery life than the Pro 4 allowing users to charge their camera less often.

Up to 30% longer battery life than the Pro 4 allowing users to charge their camera less often. 2K Video with HDR : High-performance lenses ensure crystal-clear detail in every picture.

: High-performance lenses ensure crystal-clear detail in every picture. 160-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wider field of view.

Keep an eye on what matters most with a wider field of view. Integrated Spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.

Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests. Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event.

Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event. Colour Night Vision: See videos in colour rather than traditional black and white.

See videos in colour rather than traditional black and white. 12-bit image sensor: Capture over 60 billion colours - that's over 100 x better than a human eye.

Capture over 60 billion colours - that's over 100 x better than a human eye. Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full duplex audio that reduces wind and noise.

Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full duplex audio that reduces wind and noise. Wire-Free and Weather-Resistance: Easily install indoors or outdoors.

Easily install indoors or outdoors. Magnetic Connections: Easily add on accessories.

Easily add on accessories. Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect



and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximise security through personalised notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

