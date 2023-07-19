New Babycook Smart® by Béaba: Intelligent Culinary Expert connected to baby's needs

A revolutionary product for new era parents

Béaba Babycook® Smart

Color: Charcoal gray

Age range: 4 months or above

Capacity: 1,250 ml

High-quality materials: large glass bowl (1,250 ml), stainless steel tank and steaming basket (1,000ml) and Sabatier Diamant blade.

Embedded intelligence: 50+ built-in recipes, automatic cooking time calculation and five blending speeds for a suitable texture, with a keep-warm function

Béaba & Me application: provides customized food and nutrition guidelines and suggestions based on the baby's age, such as food amounts, textures, potential allergens, and dietary habits; collects recipes, creates recipes, provides new recipes every month, shopping lists, and more.

Easy to clean: with its auto-clean function.

The machine's electronic screen is set to display in English/French/other European languages, the APP also provides a choice between Chinese and English, making it suitable for parents, grannies or helpers.

A Godsend for new parents! As new parents, your baby's daily nutritional needs must be your primary concern. Their nutritional demands change according to their growth, and preparing suitable dishes for kids will be a big challenge for busy parents. Taking a nourishing and balanced diet is extremely important for children's growth. Some busy parents may choose ready-made solutions as they lack recipe inspiration and preparation time. France's No.1 parenting brand, Béaba, has launched its latest Babycook® Smart, an intelligent baby food maker to give you a hand in preparing your baby's daily complementary feeding effortlessly!Babycook®, the world's first baby food maker, comes in 4 main functions, which are steaming and blending, reheating and defrosting. Loved by numerous celebrities such as actresses Cecilia Cheung Pak Chi, Angela Baby, Coffee Lam, and Yan Ng. One in every two parents using Béaba products in Europe, making the next generation of parents smart and efficient! You just need to download the Béaba & Me app from the App Store or Google Play and register as a member, your Babycook® Smart and Babycook® NÉO warranty can be extended up to 5 years!Béaba has launched the new Babycook® Smart, an intelligent steaming and blending food maker that combines the features of Babycook® NÉO with the professional Smart intelligence of the Béaba & Me app. The app recommends daily recipes developed by French nutritionists & Asian moms. It customizes nutrition guides for your baby, such as food amounts, textures, potential allergens, and dietary habits. This 4-in-1 food maker, including steaming, blending, reheating, and defrosting functions, and five blending speeds, the Babycook® Smart prepares baby in 15 minutes. All you have to do is a few button pressing process and no further monitoring is required. This frees up parents' hands while preparing nutritious, allergy-free, personalized, and cost-efficient homemade baby food.When babies reach 4-6 months of age, you can start introducing solid foods, and they have high demands on food texture. However, it is not just about satisfying their taste buds, it is also about adapting to their oral development. It is essential for parents to attentively comprehend their baby's developmental needs and offer suitable food textures at different stages, supporting the proper development of their baby's swallowing and chewing abilities.Babycook® is specifically designed for making baby and family food. Extremely user-friendly and efficient, it creates delicious baby food in just less than 15 minutes. Its texture adapts to the needs of babies, starting from runny, smooth puree, and then progressing to thicker, lumpy texture for baby to chew. With just one machine, you can get creative dishes, such as rice, congee, pasta, vegetable soup, sauces, steamed cakes, fruit purees, and desserts. Not only can you create jams, appetizers, and smoothies, you can also blend ingredients to a nourishing face mask by DIY!What's more? Babycook® Smart weights your food directly into the bowl with precise built-in scales that designed to save time and reduce mess when cooking!Babycook® Smart's 4-in-1 food processor: steams, blends, defrosts and reheats. It provides homogenous and tailor-made blending according to the child's age, with options for smooth, ground or chopped textures. The steam defrost function is a safe and effective way to defrost frozen food without affecting its nutrition and taste. To reheat, put frozen food out of the refrigerator and place it directly into the steaming basket, then press the steam button. The steam reheating function can quickly and easily reheat food.

About Béaba

BÉABA is known worldwide for its unique ability to create innovative products for the baby care industry with a focus on design and technology. Since 1989, the company's mission is to listen to what parents want, ensuring that safety, functionality and ergonomics are at the forefront of every baby item created. In 2012, BÉABA began acquiring other babycare brands and formed the BÉABA group. Today, the BÉABA group consists of four high-quality brands: BÉABA, RED CASTLE, CHILDHOME, and SUAVINEX.



BÉABA

Website: https://www.beaba.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beaba.hk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beaba.hk/

Tel: +852 3690 2590



