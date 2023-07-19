JC PROcruit C offering close to 1,000 traineeship opportunities for first-time-job-seekers and graduates with non-professional background to embark on a new career journey

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - Created and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, Phase 2 of the JC PROcruit C programme welcomed more than 500 first-time-job-seekers onboard. JC PROcruit C, a one-year professional traineeship programme, was launched in December 2020. The two phases altogether have successfully matched close to 1,000 first-time-job-seekers with career opportunities in four professional sectors, namely Creativity, Technology, Business and Healthcare, enabling them to realise their career goals.



After receiving encouraging results and positive feedback from trainees, employers and sector practitioners, Phase 2 of the programme has been scaled up to offer more traineeship opportunities. Apart from degree and sub-degree holders, it has also been extended to holders of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) or equivalent qualifications in order to benefit more first-time-job-seekers. Despite the competition of talent persists after the pandemic, the unique traineeship programme still managed to attract over 500 trainees in phase 2 to embark on their new career journey by joining the one-year full-time traineeship programme



JC PROcruit C encourages employers to adopt a strength-based talent-matching model that values job seekers' "VASK" (Values, Attitudes, Skills and Knowledge). Trainees can acquire entry-level jobs in the four chosen emerging and promising sectors and contribute to society without being limited by lack of work experience or academic qualifications. As well as breaking from the traditional recruitment approach, the programme provides trainees with pre-onboarding bootcamp, professional career coaching, continuous on-the-job learning and social innovation training opportunities to prepare them for work and future employability. The programme also aims to create a better cohort experience with strong peer support.



Talent and Sector Development is one of the priority areas of the Club's Charities Trust. The Club believes young people have different goals and aspirations for their career development journeys. The programme provides hands-on experience for them to explore their own unique rhythm and pathways. Trainees are also encouraged to actively participate in the pre-onboarding bootcamp and get to know more peers of similar backgrounds to share the joys and challenges of work, strengthen resilience and grow together.



Technological advancement is driving continuous innovation within many sectors, which brings new challenges but also opportunities in terms of talent demand and emerging skill sets. The programme collaborates with industry convenors from the four emerging sectors and over 250 caring and forward-looking employers to offer 16 future-oriented, human-centric professions for first-time job seekers from different academic backgrounds to start their careers in caring professions.



In the future, the programme will share relevant resources and achievements in its online resource hub for reference. Through the inspiring and impactful stories of employers and trainees, the programme aims to further promote its mission and adoption of the traineeship framework to different sectors, to benefit more young people and employers.



About JC PROcruit C

JC PROcruit C is a one-year professional traineeship programme created and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. Together with industry convenors including Cyberport, The Good Lab, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks, YWCA, Po Leung Kuk, New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, and over 250 committed and forward-looking employers, the programme offers on-the-job training, career coaching and professional network building facilitation for first-time job seekers, with a one-year traineeship opportunities in 16 future-oriented job roles across four emerging sectors, namely Creativity for Good, Technology for Good, Business for Good and Healthcare for Good, helping dedicated and motivated young graduates to develop their work readiness and carve out their professional pathways.



The Club's support for this programme, like all of its charity donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model through which racing and wagering generate tax and charity support for the community.



