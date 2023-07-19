OOm Shines at Agency of the Year 2023 Awards with 7 Wins, Including Prestigious Overall Local Hero of the Year

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - OOm, a leading digital agency in Singapore, proudly announced its exceptional success at Marketing Interactive's Agency of the Year 2023 Awards, securing a remarkable total of seven accolades. The company also scored a hat trick, from 2021 to 2023, with the coveted "Overall Local Hero of the Year" award, reaffirming OOm's position as a top-tier independent agency in Singapore.



OOm Emerges Triumphant with 7 Wins, Including Prestigious Overall Local Hero of the Year

Recognising Singapore's Top-Performing Digital Agencies



Marketing Interactive's Agency of the Year Awards is a highly regarded programme that has been a cornerstone of the industry for nearly two decades. As it approaches its landmark 20th year, the awards continue to be a benchmark for measuring, rewarding, and recognising the best digital agencies in Singapore across four key areas: Performance, Product, People, and Perspective.



The Agency of the Year Awards also delves into the agencies' overall business performance, portfolio of clients and campaigns, people and culture, as well as their contributions to the industry at large.



It has celebrated excellence, acknowledged outstanding achievements, and fostered healthy competition within the marketing industry.





A Night of Triumph: OOm Celebrates Seven Impressive Wins



OOm's commitment to excellence and innovation was recognised across multiple categories:



Overall Local Hero of the Year This esteemed award celebrates OOm as an OOm's commitment to excellence and innovation was recognised across multiple categories:This esteemed award celebrates OOm as an award-winning digital marketing agency founded in Singapore. Remarkably, OOm clinched this title for the third consecutive year, a testament to their sustained brilliance in the industry.





Local Hero and Gold for Lead Generation Agency of the Year Recognising OOm's consistent excellence in lead generation strategies, this award reaffirms the agency's reputation, for the third time in a row, as a market leader in generating qualified leads through intelligent and cost-effective methods. Recognising OOm's consistent excellence in lead generation strategies, this award reaffirms the agency's reputation, for the third time in a row, as a market leader in generating qualified leads through intelligent and cost-effective methods.





Gold for Independent Agency of the Year Elevating their achievement from last year, OOm secured the Gold award for "Independent Agency of the Year". This category is open to all independent digital agencies in Singapore with diverse specialisations, excluding those affiliated with agency networks, holding companies, or conglomerates. Elevating their achievement from last year, OOm secured the Gold award for "Independent Agency of the Year". This category is open to all independent digital agencies in Singapore with diverse specialisations, excluding those affiliated with agency networks, holding companies, or conglomerates.





Local Hero and Silver for eCommerce Marketing Agency of the Year In this new category, OOm showcased its prowess by securing both the Silver and Local Hero awards. This accomplishment solidifies OOm's position as an agency at the forefront of eCommerce marketing solutions.



Local Hero for Digital Agency of the Year For the second consecutive year, OOm earned the reputable title of "Local Hero" for the Digital Agency of the Year award. This recognition acknowledges the agency's expertise in providing digital solutions and strategies that meet clients' marketing and advertising needs. In this new category, OOm showcased its prowess by securing both the Silver and Local Hero awards. This accomplishment solidifies OOm's position as an agency at the forefront of eCommerce marketing solutions.For the second consecutive year, OOm earned the reputable title of "Local Hero" for the Digital Agency of the Year award. This recognition acknowledges the agency's expertise in providing digital solutions and strategies that meet clients' marketing and advertising needs.

Behind every remarkable achievement lies the dedication and collaborative spirit of an exceptional team, and OOm's success story is no exception.The talented team at OOm has consistently demonstrated their passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding digital solutions. Their innovative approach and steadfast dedication have propelled OOm to become an award-winning digital marketing agency, setting new standards of excellence along the way.OOm also extends its sincere gratitude to its loyal clients, whose unwavering support and trust have been pivotal to the agency's continued growth and success. The enduring partnerships with clients have not only enriched the agency's journey but have also been instrumental in shaping innovative and effective marketing strategies.“We would like to thank all our clients for placing their trust in us, the team behind every successful campaign for their diligence and perseverance, as well as the judging panel for recognising our efforts in delivering effective strategies for our clients. We will continue striving to provide unparalleled digital services to all our clients,” said Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-founder of OOm, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-founder of OOm, echoed the sentiment, “These seven wins would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our team. Their dedication to their respective fields has helped us achieve astounding results for our clients and remarkable outcomes for OOm.”Hashtag: #OOm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OOm

Since its establishment in 2006, OOm has emerged as a force in the realms of e-commerce and digital marketing, earning the position as one of the industry's leading enterprises.



OOm also attained the distinguished status of a 2023 Premier Google Partner. This recognition places OOm in the league of the top 3% of Google's esteemed partners in Singapore. As a trusted PSG vendor, OOm offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing and e-commerce development services, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.



At its core, OOm is a full-fledged digital agency that specialises in crafting bespoke campaigns for clients through services such as Search Engine Optimisation ( SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Management (SMM), Content Creation, and Web Design & Development, and more.