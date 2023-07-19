OOm Shines at Agency of the Year 2023 Awards with 7 Wins, Including Prestigious Overall Local Hero of the Year

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - OOm, a leading digital agency in Singapore, proudly announced its exceptional success at Marketing Interactive's Agency of the Year 2023 Awards, securing a remarkable total of seven accolades. The company also scored a hat trick, from 2021 to 2023, with the coveted "Overall Local Hero of the Year" award, reaffirming OOm's position as a top-tier independent agency in Singapore.
Recognising Singapore's Top-Performing Digital Agencies
Marketing Interactive's Agency of the Year Awards is a highly regarded programme that has been a cornerstone of the industry for nearly two decades. As it approaches its landmark 20th year, the awards continue to be a benchmark for measuring, rewarding, and recognising the best digital agencies in Singapore across four key areas: Performance, Product, People, and Perspective.
The Agency of the Year Awards also delves into the agencies' overall business performance, portfolio of clients and campaigns, people and culture, as well as their contributions to the industry at large.
It has celebrated excellence, acknowledged outstanding achievements, and fostered healthy competition within the marketing industry.
OOm's commitment to excellence and innovation was recognised across multiple categories:
- Overall Local Hero of the Year
- Local Hero and Gold for Lead Generation Agency of the Year
- Gold for Independent Agency of the Year
- Local Hero and Silver for eCommerce Marketing Agency of the Year
- Local Hero for Digital Agency of the Year
Embracing Success with Humility: Honouring the Team and Loyal Clients
Behind every remarkable achievement lies the dedication and collaborative spirit of an exceptional team, and OOm's success story is no exception.
The talented team at OOm has consistently demonstrated their passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding digital solutions. Their innovative approach and steadfast dedication have propelled OOm to become an award-winning digital marketing agency, setting new standards of excellence along the way.
OOm also extends its sincere gratitude to its loyal clients, whose unwavering support and trust have been pivotal to the agency's continued growth and success. The enduring partnerships with clients have not only enriched the agency's journey but have also been instrumental in shaping innovative and effective marketing strategies.
“We would like to thank all our clients for placing their trust in us, the team behind every successful campaign for their diligence and perseverance, as well as the judging panel for recognising our efforts in delivering effective strategies for our clients. We will continue striving to provide unparalleled digital services to all our clients,” said Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-founder of OOm, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.
Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-founder of OOm, echoed the sentiment, “These seven wins would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our team. Their dedication to their respective fields has helped us achieve astounding results for our clients and remarkable outcomes for OOm.”
Hashtag: #OOm
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About OOm
Since its establishment in 2006, OOm has emerged as a force in the realms of e-commerce and digital marketing, earning the position as one of the industry's leading enterprises.
OOm also attained the distinguished status of a 2023 Premier Google Partner. This recognition places OOm in the league of the top 3% of Google's esteemed partners in Singapore. As a trusted PSG vendor, OOm offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing and e-commerce development services, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.
At its core, OOm is a full-fledged digital agency that specialises in crafting bespoke campaigns for clients through services such as Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Management (SMM), Content Creation, and Web Design & Development, and more.