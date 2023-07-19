Cobalt Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2023-2032

Global Overview of the Cobalt Market

Market Estimates:

The industry was valued in 2022:9.85 Bn

Industry Expected To Grow By 2032:31.96 Bn

CAGR during the provision period: 13%

Key Players Mentioned in the Cobalt Market Research Report:

Dupont (U.S.), Dow (U.S.), Umicore (Belgium), Glencore (Switzerland), Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (China), Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (China), Freeport Cobalt (Finland), Sherritt International Corporation (Canada), SOLVAY (Belgium), DAIKIN (Japan), BHP (Australia), Eramet (France), Vale (Brazil), Votorantim Metais SA (Brazil), and Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Global Cobalt Market Segmentation:

By Product Form

Chemical Compound

Metal

Purchased Scrap

By Application

Batteries

Alloys

Catalysts

Tool Materials

Magnets

Ceramics and Pigments

Other Applications

Region of the Cobalt Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

Key Questions Answered in Cobalt Industry Report:

1. What are the Major key opportunities in Cobalt?

2. What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Cobalt growth from 2023 to 2032?

3. What are the major factors driving the Cobalt industry growth in 2023?

Scope of the Report:

