EU Parliament to send Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A European Union (EU) Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) delegation will visit Taiwan from July 25-27, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Tuesday (July 18).

During the visit, the delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and several ministers in the Tsai administration, according to a press release. The timing of the visit will occur during Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military drills, held from Monday through Friday (July 24-28) at varied locations throughout Taiwan.



The AFET delegation will be comprised of eight committee members and led by one of the committee’s four vice chairs, along with several advisors and assistants. The MOFA press release did not specify any names in the announcement.

The delegation’s goal is to discuss enhancing diplomatic cooperation between Taiwan and the EU and to discuss the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy with relevant government agencies and representatives, said MOFA. A banquet will be organized with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) in attendance, per CNA.

MOFA is eager to offer a warm welcome to the European delegation, noting that this is the third year in a row that a formal delegation representing the European Parliament has visited Taiwan.