Taiwan thanks US Senate for passage of trade legislation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office on Wednesday (July 19) thanked the United States Senate for passing legislation supporting an initial agreement reached under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

The passage by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday (July 18), almost a month after its approval by the U.S. House of Representatives, meant that the legislation would move to U.S. President Joe Biden for signing into law. The first agreement reached under the initiative on June 1 covered customs and border procedures, small businesses, regulatory practices, and measures against corruption, but will be followed by talks on a wider range of issues.

The Presidential Office praised the U.S. Senate move as a concrete action in support of trade relations between the two countries. Both sides would strengthen their partnership in economics and trade in the best mutual interest, per CNA.

The smooth passage of the proposals through both houses of Congress signaled bipartisan U.S. support for promoting trade with Taiwan, said Presidential Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪). Future rounds of talks are expected to cover environmental protection, labor issues, and agriculture.

The Senate Committee on Finance said Tuesday’s approval was proof of strong bipartisan and bicameral support for Taiwan, while adding “robust” requirements for transparency and congressional consultancy for future agreements with Taiwan.