35 arrested in back-alley casino raid in South Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have detained 35 people after raiding a back-alley casino in Tainan during the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 19).

Tainan police said they raided a make-shift casino in an alley off Anzhong Road in Tainan’s Annan District and found 33 people gambling on games of Chinese dominoes, per CNA. In addition to 33 gamblers, police arrested two middle-aged men operating the casino and confiscated about NT$45,000 (about US$1450) in cash.

The casino’s operators had a courtesy vehicle for gamblers which was used to shuttle them to and from the casino, police said. After observing patrons exiting the vehicles and entering the casino, police decided to launch a raid on the spot.

Police described the casino, located in a corrugated iron structure, as being “professionally operated.”

The gamblers are liable to receive a fine of up to NT$9,000 under Taiwan law. Except for the state-run Taiwan Lottery and the uniform invoice lottery, all forms of gambling are illegal in Taiwan.