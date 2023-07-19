Shape Memory Alloy Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2031 | (CAGR) of 15.1%

Our research study on the global Shape Memory Alloy market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Shape Memory Alloy market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global shape memory alloy market size was US$ 15.9 billion in 2021. The global shape memory alloy market is forecast to grow to US$ 57.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Shape memory alloys are widely recognized for their properties of transforming back to their original shape when deformed. Moreover, these lightweight alloys are available in different varieties, such as nickel-titanium or nitinol alloy, copper-magnesium alloys, iron-manganese-silicon alloys, and copper-aluminium-nickel alloys, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The vital applications of shape memory alloy in the aerospace sector will drive the growth of the market. Further, the benefits of these alloys, such as high mechanical strength, lightweight, fatigue resistance, etc., will also propel the market forward.

Moreover, the rising focus of the aerospace industry on multifunctionality and reliability will also offer several growth opportunities for the shape memory alloy market.

Medical applications of shape memory alloy will accelerate the growth of the market. Shape memory alloy is forecast to witness a substantial boom in terms of revenue due to its applications across the dental, orthopedics, neural, and vascular sector. Further, rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the shape memory alloy market due to high healthcare expenditure and rising investments in the medical device sector. Further, growing vehicle and aircraft production in the region will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the shape memory alloy throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific shape memory alloy will also record substantial growth due to the availability of labor at a cheap cost and favorable government policies. Further, the rising demand for shape memory alloy from various end-use industries, including automotive, biomedical, aerospace and defense, electronics, and home appliances, will drive the market forward.

Competitors in the Market

• Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.

• Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

• ATI

• Dynalloy Inc.

• Fort Wayne Metals

• Furukawa Co. Ltd.

• Grinm Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

• Johnson Matthey Inc.

• Lumenous Peiertech

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

• Saes Getters Group

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global shape memory alloy market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

By Type

• Nitinol Alloys

• Copper-based Alloys

• Iron-Manganese-Silicon Alloys

• Others

By End-use Industry

• Biomedical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

