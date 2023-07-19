Healthcare BPO Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors | Genpact, IBM

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Healthcare BPO : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Healthcare BPO Market is valued at approximately USD 296.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. A healthcare BPO market, also known as healthcare business process outsourcing, is a procedure that is outsourced to a third party. The main reasons for outsourcing healthcare business processes within hospitals and in the healthcare system are to protect the confidentiality of patients’ personal information, to detect and manage network security fraud, and to ensure that significant mistakes are avoided. Access to technology and the growth of nearshore outsourcing locations, inflationary pressures on healthcare have led to the adoption of Healthcare BPO across the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5774

For Instance: as per Statista in 2022, the global market for outsourced services was worth $92.5 billion in 2019, up almost $7 billion from the previous year. IT functions are frequently associated with business process outsourcing. In 2019, the worldwide BPO business generated a revenue of 26 billion USD.

Also, with a higher level of customer service and collaboration with emerging AI-driven companies, the adoption & demand for Healthcare BPO is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with Healthcare BPO and threats to data security impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare BPO market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to access to technology and the growth of nearshore outsourcing locations coupled with inflationary pressures on healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as a higher level of customer service and collaboration with emerging AI-driven companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare BPO market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Accenture

Eli Global

GeBBS

Genpact

IBM

Parexel

IQVIA

Sutherland

Truven Health

United Health Group

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5774

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Payer Service:

Human Resource Management

Claims Management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Operational/Administrative Management

Care Management

Provider Management

Other Payer Services

By Provider Service:

Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

Patient Care Service

Revenue Cycle Management

By Pharmaceutical Service:

Research and Development

Manufacturing Non-clinical Service

Supply Chain Management & Logistics

Sales & Marketing Services

Other Non-clinical Services

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5774

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5774

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com