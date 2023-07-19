X-ray Systems Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Hologic, Inc, New Medical Imaging

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ X-ray Systems : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global X-ray Systems Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. X-rays are a form of electromagnetic ionizing radiation that has a wide range of applications. An X-ray system is a gadget used to create pictures of the inside of the body. The growing trend of preventive healthcare and screening programs, the increasing number of technological developments, coupled with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are some significant factors attributed to the market growth around the world.

For instance, the Indian government introduced X-Ray Setu in June 2021, a free Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tool to assist clinicians in early Covid treatments. Likewise, in October 2021, Siemens Healthineers declared the launch of Luminos Impulse, a 2-in-1 remote-controlled imaging device, which incorporates radiography and fluoroscopy to enhance clinical efficiency and productivity. Accordingly, the rising investment in R&D activities and technological advancements are fueling demand for X-ray systems, which is bolstering the market growth across the globe.

However, the high cost of digital x-ray systems and several issues associated with the sick effects of long-term exposure to x-ray radiation impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising government initiatives and growing investment in the advancement of healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global X-ray Systems Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investment in the advancement of the healthcare infrastructure and growing penetration of modern technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing expenditure on healthcare services, as well as the surging demand for better imaging devices, would create lucrative growth prospects for the X-ray Systems Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Carestream

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic, Inc

New Medical Imaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Modalitys of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Modality:

Radiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

By Technology:

Digital radiography

Computed radiography

By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

By End-use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centres

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

